Joseph Quinn stole the show on season four of Stranger Things with his metal loving character Eddie Munson

Following the release of the latest instalment Stranger Things on Netflix , the breakout star of the season has undoubtedly been Joseph Quinn (Howards End, Catherine the Great) who stars as metalhead Eddie Munson .

One celebrity that Quinn has caught the attention of is musician Doja Cat , who took to the private messages of social media to chat to Quinn’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp for help “sliding into his DMs”.

Did Doja Cat ask Noah Schnapp if Joseph Quinn was single?

Schnapp posted a video on his TikTok account that showed Doja messaging him on Instagram to ask about his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson in season four of the Netflix series.

In the screenshot shared in the now deleted video, Doja wrote: “Noah can you tell Joseph to [hit me up]?

“Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?”

Schnapp relied to Doja telling her to “slide into his DMs”, to which Doja replied that Quinn didn’t have any DMs into which she could slide.

She wrote: “[I don’t know] his Instagram or Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

Schnapp then helped out the musician by linking her to Quinn’s Instagram account, adding: “Right here ma’am.”

Chatting to Vulture back in June, Quinn revealed that he didn’t really use social media very often.

He said: “My exposure to social media has been minimal. I don’t have TikTok; I have an Instagram account managed by a friend.”

What has Doja Cat said about Noah Schnapp sharing the messages?

After Schnapp shared their Instagram messages on his TikTok, Doja called out the young Stranger Things star in an Instagram Live session on Thursday (7 July).

She opened the conversation about the messages by saying that everyone should “try and be chill about it” since Schnapp is, as she said, “a f**king kid”. She admitted to not knowing Schnapp’s age, but said that there was “no way he’s even over 21”. For clarification, Schnapp is 17-years-old and Doja is 26.

Doja went on to say “when you’re that young, you make mistakes” and that “you do dumb s**t”.

She continued: “The fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack.

“That’s borderline snake s**t, that’s weasel s**t. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality - I don’t imagine Noah that way.

“Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

What has the reaction been like online?

While Schnapp is yet to respond to Doja’s comments about him, the musician has faced criticism online for her behaviour.

One person tweeted: “Genuinely confused why Doja Cat is responding with this energy. She had already made her interest in Joseph Quinn public, it’s not like Noah [revealed] anything she hadn’t essentially already publicised herself. Why are we throwing around the words “power play” and “snake s**t”??”

Another wrote: “Doja Cat calling Noah Schnapp a dumb kid like why were you asking a kid for someone’s number I- babes the dude has an Instagram why’d you throw in a 17 year old middle man and expect him not to think this is the funniest thing to ever occur”

“I don’t usually have a problem with Doja Cat but I think it’s definitely weird that she DMed a 17 year old boy trying to get into contact with somebody she’s attracted to like… how is this Noah’s fault,” tweeted another.

Is Joseph Quinn single?

Not much is known about Quinn’s relationship status due to the actor keeping his private life exactly that - private.

