Technoblade was one of the biggest creators on YouTube, with over 10 million subscribers

Popular American YouTuber Technoblade has passed away at 23 following his cancer diagnosis last year.

The news was announced in a video posted to Technoblade’s account by his father, in which Technoblade said: “If you’re watching this, I am dead. So let’s sit down and have one final chat.”

Who was Technoblade?

Technoblade was one of YouTube’s biggest creators, best known for his Minecraft content and frequent collaborations with other YouTubers and Twitch streamers.

He was a member of the Minecraft server Dream SMP. He joined YouTube on 28 October 2013 and since then grew his channel to over 10 million subscribers.

The 23-year-old American YouTuber largely kept his personal identity private, but while he never did an official face reveal, his face has been visible on a number of occasions, including his 100,000 subscriber special video and in his Cooking with Technoblade videos.

Technoblade’s avatar (Photo: Technoblade/@AmyTheMudkip)

On 27 August 2021, Technoblade uploaded a video to YouTube titled “Where I’ve Been”, in which he revealed to his audience that he had been diagnosed with cancer in early August.

He explained that his diagnosis came around after he had been dealing with some pain and swelling in his right arm, and said that he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Technoblade led a fundraiser for the Sarcoma Foundation of America where he and the wider YouTube community managed to raise over $340,000.

What was his last video?

On Thursday 30 July, Technoblade’s father uploaded a video to his YouTube account, titled “So long nerds”.

The video opens with his dad explaining who he is and that Technoblade had written a message for his audience, which he asked his father to read.

The video then cuts to Minecraft footage, over which Technoblade’s dad reads: “Hello everyone, Technoblade here.

“If you’re watching this, I am dead. So let’s sit down and have one final chat.”

In the message, the YouTuber explained that his real name is Alex, even though he and his brother pranked his subscribers into thinking his name was Dave, and he thanked everyone who bought merch and supported his channel over the years.

He ended his message by saying: “That’s all from me. Thank you all for supporting my content over the years.

One of the pictures of the YouTuber from him final ‘So Long Nerds’ video (Photo: Technoblade)

“If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life.

“I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh, and I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous and happy lives, because I love you guys.

“Technoblade out.”

Over the rest of the six minute video, Technoblade’s dad talked about what it was like for the YouTuber to put together his final message.

His dad said: “I don’t think he said everything he wanted to say, but I think he got the main points.”

He said that, after writing his message, Technoblade lived for about another eight hours before he passed away.

“He was the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for. I miss Technoblade,” his dad said.

What has his family said?

Technoblade’s “So long nerds” video ended with a message from his family, which read: “We, the family of Technoblade, wanted all of you to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues.

“From Technoblade’s earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience - giving away online prizes, encouraging good sportsmanship, and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs.

“Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between confidence and self-deprecating wit.

“He avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity confidential, and we ask you to continue to honour his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family.

“This past year had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer. But he didn’t complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try to beat what he knew were almost impossible odds.

“My son’s bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privileged to walk it with him.

“Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans.”

Is Technoblade merch still being sold?

Technoblade’s online store is now being run by his family, with a statement on the site which says: “We know how much joy he has spread over the years and we want to make sure we continue spreading his message.

“In honour of his memory, a portion of the proceeds from all online orders will be donated to a wonderful organisation called curesarcoma.org.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts - Techno’s Family.”

In addition to the usual merchandise available on the website, a few more designs commemorating Technoblade’s death have been released as well in the form of t-shirts and hoodies, including the “So Long Nerds” t-shirt for £26 and the “Good Game” hoodie for £49.

Tributes for Technoblade

Following the news of his death, friends, family, fans and fellow YouTubers took to Twitter to post their tributes to Technoblade.

Hypixel, the server that Technoblade made the majority of his Minecraft videos on, announced that it would be donating $50,000 to the Sarcoma Foundation of America in Technoblade’s memory.

In a statement, Hypixel added: “With the consent of his family, we’ll also be establishing a tribute to Technoblade in the Hypixel main lobby.