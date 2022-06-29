The drummer’s daughter, Alabama, posted on Instagram asking her followers to ‘please send prayers’

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has reportedly been taken to hospital following an unknown medical issue.

The musician’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian , was seen by his side as he was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre via stretcher.

The news comes shortly after Barker and Kardashian tied the knot in May in Santa Barbara, California. The two later held a religious wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy on 22 May.

Their wedding was attended by the extended Kardashian clan , including mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim , Khloe, Kylie and Kendall. Her children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, were also at the wedding as Barker’s children Alabama and Landon.

What happened?

On Tuesday (28 June) morning, the drummer was pictured on a stretcher as he was being taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was also photographed by his side.

According to reports, Barker was first taken to West Hills hospital for an undisclosed health issue, but was then transported to Cedar-Sinai by ambulance on the advice of doctors.

Travis Barker performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In pictures obtained by US outlet TMZ , Barker can be seen on the stretcher raising a fist with his distinctive skull tattoo visible.

Further details about the medical emergency are unknown at this time, however, shortly before his hospitalisation at 6:45pm (UK time), Barker tweeted: “God save me.”

It should be noted that the tweet is the same name of Barker’s song with Machine Gun Kelly, however the timing of the post has fans concerned.

Has Kourtney Kardashian said anything?

As it stands, Kardashian has not yet made any statements regarding Barker’s hospitalisation.

She has faced some criticism online for what is likely an ill-timed scheduled post on her Twitter account, given the current situation.

At 12:08am (UK time) on Wednesday morning, she shared an article titled “ The Importance of Having Space in Your Relationship ”, with the caption: “We’re all about healthy boundaries.”

The article is hosted on a lifestyle website called Poosh, which Kardashian launched in 2019.

In the replies to the tweet, many have pointed out that the timing and subject matter of the article is strange, given Barker’s hospitalisation.

One person wrote: “Isn’t your significant other in the hospital right now? Strange topic to post.”

Another replied: “Social media team didn’t think about current situations when this was posted I’m sure.”

“Yikes, talk about bad timing,” wrote another.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Another user tweeted: “Automated tweeting gone bad. The problem with being a brand and not a human. Your husband is in the ER and you’re tweeting about space and boundaries.”

Other fans came to her defence, explaining that the tweet was just a scheduled post and had nothing to do with Barker in the hospital.

One person wrote: “Guys she doesn’t even control this account, it’s all her team and this is clearly a scheduled post. Just bad timing. She’s not tweeting this from the hospital room, geez.”

What has his daughter said?

On her Instagram story, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama, wrote: “Please send your prayers.”

She did not share any further details about the ongoing situation with her father.

Travis Barker and his children Alabama Barker and Landon Barker at the boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch party at Desert 5 Spot on June 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for boohooMAN)