The news comes after the couple fuelled marriage rumours with a visit to a wedding chapel in Las Vegas

While the pairing of reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has left some baffled by their relationship, the two haven’t been shy sharing their whirlwind romance with the world.

Although the two have only officially been dating since last year, the couple enjoyed a “practice” wedding at a Las Vegas chapel officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

However, Kardashian and Barker have now reportedly gotten married (legally this time) at a small ceremony in Santa Barbara.

When did they get married?

Kardashian and Barker reportedly got married at a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

Photos and video published by TMZ and People showed Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, outside “a courthouse in Anacapa”.

The reality TV star wore a traditional white veil and a short white dress with a love-heart decoration near the bust. Barker, meanwhile, wore a black suit.

Video shared by TMZ and other media outlets showed the couple in a black convertible with the customary “just married” sign tied to the back grill – as well as tins which trailed behind the vehicle.

According to TMZ, the small ceremony was attended by Kardashian’s grandmother and Barker’s father. The entertainment site also reported that the reality star and Blink-182 drummer will have a larger wedding ceremony in Italy in the “near future”.

Wait, didn’t they get married in Vegas?

Many may have thought that the pair got married in Las Vegas, and for good reason - the couple did indeed have a ceremony at the One Love Chapel in Nevada with an Elvis impersonator in early April, following the Grammy Awards.

However, that was simply a “practice” wedding with the two not legally wed until now.

Confirming the news on 7 April, Kardashian posted a series of snaps from the impromptu event, showing them wearing matching black outfits and sunglasses.

She told her 168 million Instagram followers the wedding had taken place “with no licence”.

In the state of Nevada it is required that couples obtain a marriage licence before the union is official.

The reality TV star wrote: “Found these in my camera roll.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no licence).

“Practice makes perfect.”

Barker at the time posted an emoji showing a man wearing a tuxedo, while the bride’s sister Kim shared a wedding emoji.

Barker popped the question in October last year at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

The union marks Kardashian’s first time getting married, and it will Barker’s third.

Barker’s first marriage lasted nine months and was to Melissa Kennedy.

His second marriage was to actress and Miss USA 1995 winner Shanna Moakler. Barker and Moakler have two children together, son Landon Asher and daughter Alabama Luella.

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant?

As it stands, Kardashian has not made any pregnancy announcements yet - however on The Kardashian’s, she confirmed that she and Barker want to have a baby together.

During her confessional, Kardashian said: “Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF.”

Kardashian has three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick: Mason Dash, Reign Aston and Penelope Scotland.

Barker has two children from his relationship with former Miss USA titleholder Shanna Moakler: son Landon Asher and daughter Alabama Luella.

How long have they been together?

Kardashian and Barker have been together since January 2021, however they first met back in 2006, when Barker was dating Paris Hilton and Kardashian’s sister, Kim, was working as her assistant.

They have been friends for years and in 2017, Barker moved into the same gated community in Calabasas as Kardashian, and the two grew closer after bonding over their children.

Barker has even appeared in a number of episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

In a confessional during his debut episode, Kardashian said: “Our neighbour and friend, Travis Barker, decided to come over because his kids and my kids are really good friends.”

After the two started dating in January, they made their relationship social media official shortly after Valentine’s Day in February.

It wasn’t long after that Barker, who has most of his body covered in ink, got Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest, calling her “the love of his life”.

Who is Travis Barker?

Barker is an American musician, best known as the drummer for the band Blink-182, alongside Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge.

He has also performed with a number of other bands as well, including Transplants, +44, Box Car Racer, Antemasque and Goldfinger.

He has been referred to as one of the 100 greatest drummers of all time by Rolling Stone.

Barker was born in Fontana, California, to parents Randy and Gloria, the youngest of three children.

He started drumming at a very young age after he was given his first kit by her mother at just four years old. He started getting drumming lessons at five.

While Barker had other aspirations as a child outside of drumming, he found himself constantly coming back to the instrument.

Talking to Ultimate Guitar in a 2006 interview, he said: “I had goals as a child. There were other things that I wanted to do. At one time I wanted to be a professional skateboarder. I wanted to be a professional surfer.

“But I always migrated back to drums, though. That was the one thing that kind of flet like I was connected to and I could kind of understand.

“I could express myself better through my drums than I could anything else.”

In 2008, Barker was involved in a plane crash in which four of the six people on board died.

On 19 September 2008, the jet that Barker was on crashed during a take off from Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina. The plane had been due to fly Barker, DJ Adam Goldstein, personal assistant Chris Baker, security guard Che Still and two pilots to Van Nuys, California.

Only Barker and Goldstein survived the crash, which left the drummer with severe burns over 65% of his body. Less than a year later, Goldstein died from an overdose.

Talking to ABC News’ Chris Connelly in a Good Morning America interview in 2015, Barker described the pain he felt during and after the crash as “hell”.

He said: “The plane’s on fire and my hands are on fire so I unbuckle my seatbelt and I jump right into the jet, which holds all the fuel. I basically ignite my whole body in fire.

“I’m so soaked in jet fuel, there’s nothing I can do to put the fire out.”

Barker added: “I’m completely nude at this point… I’m running, grabbing my testicles, my genitals, because, I don’t know why, and then we realise, you know, we’re out of the plane and… the plane explodes.”

As a result of the crash, Barker spent more than 11 weeks in hospitals, and had to undergo a number of surgeries.