Kelly Osbourne has announced on Instagram that she is “over the moon” to reveal that she is pregnant with her first child .

Her mother, Sharon Osbourne , also shared her delight over the news of her daughter’s pregnancy, writing on Instagram : “My [heart] could not be more full. So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you @kellyosbourne.”

While Osbourne didn’t mention partner Sid Wilson in the caption of the post, she did tag him in the image of herself holding a baby scan . Wilson shared his own post on his account, captioned with a variety of emojis .

This is everything you need to know about the couple.

Who is Kelly Osbourne?

Osbourne is an English singer and television host best known as the daughter of Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne.

She was born on 27 October 1984 in London who grew up travelling around as her father went on tour with Black Sabbath.

Osbourne and her family, minus eldest sister Aimee, starred on the MTV reality show called The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005. The show followed the family throughout their everyday lives, focusing on the dysfunctional element of the family dynamic. Osbourne was 17 when the show began, and 20 when it ended.

Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In an interview with the Independent in 2003, when asked why she thinks that the show became such a hit, Osbourne said: “I think it’s because we don’t sugar-coat anything. We are just honest.

“That’s refreshing to people because they are so sick of people being fake.”

Osbourne released her first album in 2002 titled Shut Up, with the lead single being a cover of the Madonna song Papa Don’t Preach. Other music that Osbourne has released over the course of her career includes a duet of Black Sabbath song Changes, recorded with Ozzy Osbourne, and her second album titled Sleeping in the Nothing, released in 2005.

In 2004, Osbourne entered into rehab for the first time due to an addiction to painkillers. She checked into rehab again the following year following a relapse. She entered into another drug treatment facility in 2009 where she was released after 90 days.

Kelly Osbourne attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Osbourne has appeared on a number of TV shows that you may recognise her from - in 2006 she presented I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, the sister show to the main reality TV series; she hosted Project Catwalk between 2006 and 2011; she was a co-host and panellist for Fashion Police between 2010 and 2015; a judge on Project Runway Junior and Australia’s Got Talent, and has been a guest panellist on Loose Women.

In 2009 she appeared on the US series Dancing With the Stars where she partnered up with professional Dutch ballroom champion Louis van Amstel - the couple ultimately placed third.

Who is partner Sid Wilson?

Sid Wilson, also known as DJ Starscream, is an American musician best known as the turntablist for the heavy metal band Slipknot. Wilson, born 20 January 1977, grew up in Iowa in the US, however both his parents are from England.

Wilson joined Slipknot in 1998, and, as well as wearing masks, each member of the band has their own number. In a 2012 interview, Slipknot member Shawn Crahan, known as Clown and #6 in the band, explained the numbers.

Clown and Sid of Slipknot pose in the winners room at The Kerrang! Awards at the Troxy on June 13, 2013 in London, England (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

He said: “The numbers kind of just fell into place. It’s kind of a weird thing. Back when we started we were going to wear a mask and I started wearing coveralls so we all started wearing coveralls, then there were so many of us, we put our bar code on the back.

“Then we wanted numbers - I wanted numbers. It was kind of ironic, because everyone fell into a number. I wasn’t going to tolerate any other number than six. Like if someone wanted to fight me for it, I was going to fight to the death for it, but nobody wanted it.

“Joey wanted to be number one, Paul wanted to be number two, the original guitar player, and the other drummer three. Mick, he is like “I have to have seven. F**k everyone. It’s my lucky number.”

“Corey was like, “I want eight, infinity.” When Sid joined the band, “I am not a number. I am zero. I am filth.” It was kind of magical, honestly.

“The masks were more of a representation of what you wanted to present as yourself. It was one’s finding oneself, but the numbers were almost assigned to us subconsciously."

DJ Sid Wilson attends the red carpet premiere of “Cracka” at Arena Cinelounge Sunset on June 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Outside of performing with Slipknot, Wilson also has his own solo project called SID in which he is the lead vocalist.

Speaking to Billboard in 2010, Wilson said: “When I see people, whether they’re strangers or fans or friends or whatever, everyone is always like, “Sid!”. There’s not a lot of people going, “Hey, DJ Starscream!” or “Hey, #0!”, everyone is always like “Sid!” at concerts, at DJ gigs, whatever.

“That’s what I hear the public calling for, so I’m going to give that to them.”

How long have they been together?

Osbourne, 37, and Wilson, 45, only revealed that they were in a romantic relationship earlier this year in January - however the two have a friendship that goes way back.

They met for the first time in 1999 when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by Osbourne’s parents.

Ozzy Osbourne and Corey Taylor of Slipknot announce that Ozzfest and Knotfest are joining together for a weekend of music September 24th and 25th in San Bernardino, California, 2016 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In January, Osbourne posted a handful of photos on Instagram to wish Wilson a happy 45th birthday. At the time, a source told People that the two were “very happy together”.

Shortly afterwards, Osbourne documented her trip to Ireland and Italy on social media, with one post featuring a picture of her posting with a large, screen-printed pillow of Wilson’s face.

Osbourne wrote: “Everywhere I go I take my baby with me”, with a laughing emoji.

She also tagged Wilson in her Instagram story around the same time in which she wrote: “So there’s this boy, and the way he laughs makes me smile, and the way he talks give me butterflies, and everything about him, makes me happy.”

Marking Valentine’s Day together in February, Osbourne shared a photo of the couple on her Instagram sharing a kiss.

She wrote: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Wilson also shared the same picture to his own account, writing: “There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentine’s Day my Love XoXo.”

When did they announce Kelly Osbourne’s pregnancy?

Osbourne shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself holding baby scan images.

She wrote: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.

“To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”