The TV personality made her comeback with a new chat show on newly-launched TalkTV

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her experiences after she was fired from her role on US chatshow The Talk.

The TV personality sat down with presenter Piers Morgan during a segment on his new flagship TalkTV show to discuss her experience of being “cancelled”.

Osbourne, 69, told of how she was fired from her job as a panelist on the US chatshow for defending Morgan’s comments on Meghan Markle.

Morga’s comments about the former royal sparked controversy and claims of racism, with the former Good Morning Britian presenter storming off the ITV set during a discussion about Markle.

Sharon Osbourne has spoken openly with Piers Morgan about her experiences after she was fired from US chat show The Talk. (credit: Getty Images)

Why was Sharon Osbourne fired from The Talk?

Osbourne, who had co-hosted the popular CBS daytime talkshow since it was first aired in 2010, left the show in 2021.

During a heated on-air debate about Meghan Markle and racism on 10 March 2021, the presenter backed Piers Morgan’s controversial comments, questioning whether his criticism came from a racist standpoint.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood told Osbourne at the time that she was giving “validation” to “racist views” by lending her support to the journalist’s comments.

A statament from CBS at the time said that the veteran TV personality’s behaviour “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Two weeks after the episode aired, Osbourne was suspended and later dismissed from the show.

What did Sharon Osbourne say about being ‘cancelled’?

Osbourne, who now hosts her own late night chatshow also named The Talk on TalkTV, spoke candidly with Morgan about her experiences in the aftermath of her being fired from the show.

She claimed that herself, her husband Ozzy and even her pet dogs were subjected to death threats in the wake of the row.

Osbourne added that she had been essentially blacklisted from television work in the US following her dismissal.

She said: “I never thought in my wildest dreams that my career after fifty years would have ended that way.

“I must have cried for three months. Never stopped crying.”

“Some of the comments that were coming through on my social media were so horrific about cutting my throat, my husband’s, even the dog’s.

“They wanted to kill my dogs. Then they started on Ozzy and I thought, this is just insanity.”

She also spoke about the impact the drama had on her family, adding: “Did I want my legacy for my family to be, ‘Well your Nana was on television, but everybody said she was racist, so she never went on television again’. That kind of ate me up.”

What did Piers Morgan say about Sharon Osbourne being ‘cancelled’?

Morgan has remained a supporter of Osbourne after she was fired for backing his comments.

The presenter claimed that her defence of him during the incident last year led her to being “basically unemployable”, adding that her dismissal was “disgusting” and that he was “entitled” to share his opinions with the public.