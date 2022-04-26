The former US President has claimed that the Piers Morgan interview is the latest in ‘Fake News Media’

Piers Morgan‘s interview with former US President Donald Trump is set to air on TalkTV.

The build up to its launch has had plenty of twists and turns with a social media exchange over a disputed trailer previewing the interview, as well as Trump’s explosive comments about Prince Harry.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trump, who will be Morgan’s first guest on his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored, appeared to storm off set in a trailer posted on Twitter. Yet Trump has hit back at Morgan with claims that clip was edited to make him look bad.

The interview was held at Trump’s exclusive Mar-a-Lago private member’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

This is everything you need to know.

Did Donald Trump storm out of his interview with Piers Morgan?

In the second part of the interview, Morgan shows the full unedited clip of the end of the interview.

Previews for the new flagship show had shown what looked like the former US president storming out of the room after the host asked him about the “rigged” 2020 election.

However, in the full interview, it was shown that, while Trump did react unfavourably to the questions about the election results, the interview ended with Morgan congragulating him on a hole-in-one from an earlier game of golf.

What did the trailer for the interview show?

The explosive trailer for the interview, posted by Morgan on Twitter, showed the two clashing over Trump’s claims that the last US election was rigged, and seemed to show Trump storming off set.

Writing about the interview in a column for the Sun , Morgan said that, shortly before the interview took place, Trump had been handed a three-page document detailing critical comments the journalist had made about him on topics including his “woeful handling” of the coronavirus pandemic and his response to defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Donald Trump will be Piers Morgan’s first interview on his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored (Photo: John W. Ferguson/Getty Images)

Writing about a crisis meeting that took place ahead of the interview, he said: “I’d never seen him so livid or felt so uncomfortable in his presence as I did right now. He was almost foaming at the mouth and kept shaking his head slowly and menacingly at me, like Don Corleone when he felt he was disrespected.

“There was no point in trying to deny the quotes. I’d said them, and I’d meant them.

“‘I’ve always been critical of you when I’ve felt you deserved it,’ I eventually said. ‘But as you know, I’ve also written and said many supportive things about you too. This is a one-sided hatchet job designed to stop you doing our interview.’

“‘It’s definitely a hatchet job,’ he retorted, ‘On me!’”

Piers Morgan has been criticised by Donald Trump over ‘deceptively editing’ the interview (Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Morgan suggested he had been able to calm Trump down by complimenting his golfing record.

He said the interview covered topics including “Ukraine, [Vladimir] Putin, Kim Jong-un and nuclear weapons, to the royals, transgender athletes, Twitter and Joe Biden”.

Trump is later said to have called Morgan “a fool” and stormed out after being challenged on his claim that the 2020 election was “rigged, stolen”.

What has Donald Trump said about the clip?

An audio recording appears to push back at the narrative that Trump stormed off set as the clip posted by Morgan appears to suggest.

The recording, provided by Trump’s spokesperson Taylor Budowich, shows the two men thanking each other and laughing during the conclusion of the interview.

NBC News says that the audio plays out as follows:

Morgan: “That was a great interview.”

Trump: “Yeah.”

Morgan: “Thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”

An audio clip recorded by Donald Trump and his team shows a different side to the interview (Photo: Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Budowich tweeted: “This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host. It is also another example of President Trump being right, as he told @piersmorgan that the host was dishonest to his face.”

A statement from Trump, posted on twitter by Budowich, said: “Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me.

“He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest.

A statement released by Donald Trump likened Piers Morgan to ‘the rest of the Fake News Media’ (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him a “fool” if he truly believed those results.”

The statement added viewers should “compare [Morgan’s] video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing”.

It continued: “Hopefully they will not be doing some big changes to their final product.

“It just shows, however, what I have to deal with in the Fake News Media. He went out of his way to deceptively edit an interview and got caught.

“That is a big story, isn’t it?”

What did Caitlyn Jenner say?

Following the fallout from the trailer of the interview, Caitlyn Jenner has said that she was cancelling an interview that was planned with Morgan for next Wednesday.

Quoting the tweet from Budowich calling Morgan a “failed television host”, Jenner added: “Couldn’t agree more. @piersmorgan I have just had my management cancel my appearance with you for this Wednesday because of your repulsive misconduct today.”

Morgan replied: “Hi Caitlyn, I thought you hated cancel culture? I did a 75-minute interview with President Trump, why don’t you actually watch it before deciding how I behaved?”

When is the interview on TV - and how can I watch?

Morgan’s new talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, will air on the new TV channel TalkTV which will launch in the UK on 25 April at 7pm.

TalkTV will be available through FreeSat, Freeview, Sky UK and Virgin Media.

Uncensored is set to be one of TalkTV’s flagship shows, with the first episode with Trump airing on the channel at 8pm on Monday 25 April.