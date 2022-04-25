Piers Morgan sat down with former US president Donald Trump for his first interview in a new series titled Uncensored for TalkTV

Former US president Donald Trump has hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his latest interview with Piers Morgan.

The interview which is the first episode of Piers Morgan’s Uncensored series, airs on TalkTV tonight (25 April) at 8pm.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the interview, Trump refers to Harry as “whipped” and says the Queen should have removed their Royal titles.

Here’s everything you need to know about what former US president Donald Trump has said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

When is Piers Morgan Donald Trump interview?

Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump will air tonight (25 April) at 8pm on TalkTV.

Morgan is presenting a new fortnightly show on the new TV channel called Piers Morgan Uncensored - with the Trump interview the first in the series instalment.

Morgan famously left his previous role as a presenter on Good Morning Britain after a row over comments he made about Meghan Markle in March 2021.

What did Trump say about Harry and Meghan?

In the interview Trump made many misogynistic comments about Meghan, missing no opportunity to make his feelings about her perfectly clear.

The former president said, “I’m not a fan of Meghan, and I wasn’t from the beginning. Poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he’s an embarrassment.”

He added that he believed Harry is a “whipped” man.

“I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen.”

And commented on whether the pair should keep their titles, saying: “The only thing I disagree with the Queen on, probably one of the only things ever, is that I think she should have said, if that’s your choice, fine.

“But you no longer have titles, you know, and frankly, don’t come around where you’re just... because her loyalty is to the country.”

Trump accused

What has Trump said about Meghan Markle in the past?

Trump has made unsavoury comments about Markle before.

In December 2021, in a taped conversation with Nigel Farage, he accused her of being “disrespectful,” to the royal family and that Harry had been, “used horribly,” and someday would “regret it.”

What else can we expect from Piers Morgan Donald Trump interview?

The 75-minute interview is set to be a tense one, with Morgan covering everything from Trump’s coronavirus figures to his election accusations.

In a clip Morgan shared to his Twitter account we see him clashing with Trump about Trump’s claim the election was rigged.

When Morgan states that he belives the election was fair, Trump replies by saying, “You do really believe that, oh right, well then you’re a fool, then you’re a fool.”

Writing in the Sun, Morgan also claimed that before the interview began Trump had been handed a three page document which detailed comments Morgan had made criticising his reponse to Covid-19 pandemic in America and his belief the election result was rigged.

Morgan said, “I’d never seen him so livid or felt so uncomfortable in his presence as I did right now.

“He was almost foaming at the mouth and kept shaking his head slowly and menacingly at me, like Don Corleone when he felt he was disrespected.”

How can I watch Piers Morgan Donald Trump interview?

Morgan’s new interview series, Piers Morgan Uncensored will be airing on TalkTV tonight (25 April) at 8.00pm.

You can watch TalkTV on Sky Channel 526, Virgin Media Channel 627, Freeview Channel 237 and Freesat Channel 217.