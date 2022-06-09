The accusations against the actor are the latest in a string of legal issues they have faced, following two recent arrests in Hawaii

The Flash actor Ezra Miller has been accused by the parents of an 18-year-old of grooming their child by using “cult-like” and “psychologically manipulative behaviour” after the two met when Miller was 23 and the teen was 12.

The allegations against Miller are the latest in a number of legal issues the actor has faced recently, including two arrests in Hawaii.

The complaint was filed in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court on Tuesday (7 June) by Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle which claimed that Miller used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over” their daughter, activist Tokata Iron Eyes.

Who is Tokata Iron Eyes?

Tokata Iron Eyes is an 18-year-old activist and a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

Iron Eyes garnered media attention when she was 12, when a campaign video of her in 2016 went viral. As a youth leader of Rezpect Our Water, she helped lead a Standing Rock Youth campaign calling for action against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Tokata Iron Eyes attends the All It Takes Fundraiser Dinner on April 28, 2018 in Cypress, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

She is the daughter of Chase Iron Eyes, activist, attorney and politician, and Dr Sara Jumping Eagle, a paediatrician and environmental activist.

In an interview for Youth to Power in 2020, Iron Eyes said: “I got started with activism when I was nine; it was the first time I ever spoke in public. Before that, activism was really just about being raised within my indigenous culture and being taught outside the Western education system about what was important.

“Recognising nature and my relationship and responsibility to it. And it was inherent when I was little that other people didn’t think the same.”

When Iron Eyes was nine, she testified against a uranium mine in the sacred Black Hills,

In 2019, Iron Eyes met with youth climate activist Greta Thunberg at George Washington University and, in October that year, the two held multiple rallies together in North and South Dakota.

Tokata Iron Eyes appeared as Thrilling Tokata (Photo: Marvel)

She featured in an episode of the Disney+ show Marvel’s Hero Project as Thrilling Tokata in January 2020.

Chatting to Assembly about starring in Marvel’s Hero Project Iron Eyes said: “It was really cool. It gives me a lot of strength and happiness to recognise that another young Indigenous woman or another young Indigenous kid can now look at me and as sort of a personified version of themselves doing really incredible things.

“And it does make me entirely happy to know that that’s something that’s physically portrayed in a comic book that people can feel and that people can look at and know that it’s real. Because it is.”

What have Tokata Iron Eyes’ parents accused Ezra Miller of?

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ , Ezra is said to have met Iron Eyes in 2016, when the actor was 23 and Iron Eyes was 12, at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.

Iron Eyes’ parents have said that environmental activist and Ezra then went on to develop a friendship which they believed was consistent with a “pattern of corrupting a minor”.

Ezra Miller attends the “Ocean’s 8” World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Her parents said that Miller flew her to London in 2017 to visit them in the studio where Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was filmed. They claimed that Ezra supplied Iron Eyes, 14 at the time, with alcohol, cannabis and LSD.

Iron Eyes’ parents also said that Miller influenced her in dropping out of her private schooling institute in Massachusetts in December 2021.

Her parents said that they travelled to Miller’s home in Vermont in January in order to get their child and found that she did not have her bank card, car keys, driver’s licence or any other items she might need in order to go about her life independently.

They also alleged that Iron Eyes had bruises on her body, which they attributed to Miller.

Tokata Iron Eyes and Wanjiku “Wawa” Gatheru attend The 2020 MAKERS Conference on February 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MAKERS)

Not long after Iron Eyes was taken home, her parents said that she left for NYC in order to reunite with Miller and, from there, the two have been travelling together to Vermont, Hawaii and Los Angeles.

TMZ reportedly obtained a video of the two in a club together in Hawaii. Whilst in Hawaii, Miller was arrested on a number of occasions.

The court documents filed by Iron Eyes’ parents states that Miller displays “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behaviour” and that “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Takota”.

A hearing has been scheduled for 12 July, and a judge has signed the request for a protective order which mandates that Miller cannot have contact with Iron Eyes, or their parents, or come within 100 yards of their residence.

Handout image provided by Hawaii Police Department of Ezra Miller after their arrest for second-degree assault on April 19, 2022 in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo by Hawaii Police Department via Getty Images)

However, it was noted that the court “cannot locate or serve” the order to Miller due to the fact that the actor and Iron Eyes’ location is currently unknown.

What has Tokata Iron Eyes said?

On Monday (6 June), an Instagram account reportedly belonging to Iron Eyes recently posted in defence of Miller, seemingly speaking out against her family’s concerns.

The statement, in full, read: “I’d like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise.

“I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I’ve needed space and time for the processing of grief. My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss.

“I am in no way, or under any circumstance have ever been during my short lived adulthood, in need of a conservatorship.

“My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home.

“I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body. I am tired of wondering whether or not cops will show up to section me on a daily basis. I have decided upon a therapist and am excited to now engage in a conversation with a mental health professional about my anxiety and probable depression.

Tokata Iron Eyes speaks during the All It Takes Lasting Legacy event at the headquarters of Earth Friendly Products (ECOS) to celebrate youth leadership on April 28, 2018 in Cypress, CA. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for All It Takes )

“It is no ones business, my choices are my own, and as to the nature of police intervention in my “case” it is unnecessary and it is a waste of time and resource.

“This bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity my parents and others have chosen to punish me with has been desperately embarrassing and traumatically life altering. Relationships in my life have been grossly affected, some detrimentally so.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be called out.”