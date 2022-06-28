After a weekend of partying at Glastonbury, the Coldplay frontman performed an impromtu rendition of A Sky Full of Stars

Patrons at a pub in Bath were left shocked after Coldplayer singer Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson ( Persuasion , The Lost Daughter ) made a surprise appearance after attending the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday (27 June).

The frontman played A Sky Full of Stars on the piano in the pub for a couple who had said they were planning on using the song for their first dance at their upcoming wedding.

Is Chris Martin married to Dakota Johnson?

Martin has been in a relationship with Johnson since 2017, however the two are not married.

Speculation had been circulating regarding a potential relationship between the two in October of that year after they had been spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles. The following month, Johnson was seen at a Coldplay concert in Argentina from a VIP viewing point.

In December 2017, multiple unnamed sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the two had started dating.

One source said: “Dakota and Chris are definitely dating. They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with one another.

“Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.”

In February 2018, the two attended Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party where they were photographed holding hands.

In September of that year E! reported that the two had matching tattoos - an infinity symbol with two Xs near their elbows.

Johnson briefly mentioned her relationship in an interview with Tatler when she was asked about him, in which she said: “I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy.”

The Sun reported in June 2019 that the two had split the month prior, with a source telling the outlet: “Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together.”

Another source reportedly told the Express that Martin and Johnson “could not have been further apart” in regards to whether they wanted to start a family.

They said: “Chris made it clear he wants more kids as soon as possible but Dakota’s career has really taken off and that’s the last thing she wanted to think about right away.

“It got to the point, last month, where a light seemed to flick on in both their heads and they realised they were pulling in completely opposite directions - so they decided to call it a day.”

Rumours of a potential reconciliation for the two started forming when they both attended the wrap party for Johnon’s film Covers.

Shortly afterwards, Us Weekly confirmed that they had gotten back together - apparently at the encouragement of Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, with a source saying that Paltrow was the one that “pushed them to do it”.

Paltrow, her husband Brad Falchuk, Martin and Johnson appear to be closer than the average divorced couple, with the four going on holidays together. Paltrow has also wished Johnson happy birthday’s on Instagram as well.

In September 2019, Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith, told People : “I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think that they’re an awesome couple.”

Paltrow commented on Martin and Johnson’s relationship, and her own relationship with Johnson, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020, in which she said: “I love her.

“I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.

“I always start to think of the ampersand sign - what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning into something like that.”

Johnson directed the music video for Coldplay’s song Cry Cry Cry in February 2020.

During a concert in London in October 2021, Martin dedicated the song My Universe to Johnson. He said: “This is about my universe, she’s here.”

Johnson opened up a bit more about their relationship in her Elle UK interview in December 2021, where she said: “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Why were they in a pub in Bath?

Martin, and Johnson, recently surprised pub-goers at the Stag Inn in the village of Hinton Charterhouse, in Bath, on their way back from Glastonbury which had been held over the weekend at Worthy Farm.

Chatting to Somerset Live , pub owner Chris Parkin said: “We have just finished lunch service and I was at the bar when this man walked in and I said to the lad sat next to me, “Crickey, that fella looks like Chris Martin”.

“The lady, who was his [personal assistant] who was with him, turned and said, “It is.””

Parkin said that he poured the group a few pints of Guinness before they sat outside, adding: “I asked the customers just to leave them in peace outside to enjoy their drinks and everyone respected that.”

Parkin explained that the impromptu performance came around when the couple told the Coldplay frontman that they were going to use A Sky Full of Stars as the first dance at their upcoming wedding.

Parkin said: “To our surprise, [Martin] turned around and asked us if we wanted him to play it on the pub’s piano, to which we said yes.”

Martin stopped the song short of hitting the high notes, saying that his voice was a “little hoarse” after “partying all weekend”.