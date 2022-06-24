After being cancelled for two years in a row due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Glastonbury is back once again with some of the biggest names in music ready to play for thousands upon thousands of eager fans.
Coming off the back of a number of UK and European tour dates, and hosting climate event Overheated at London’s O2 Arena, is Billie Eilish, who also recently headlined Coachella in the US in April.
This is everything you need to know about Eilish’s set ahead of her performance.
When is Billie Eilish playing?
Eilish will be headlining the Pyramid Stage today, Friday 24 June, starting at 10:15, with her set running until 11:45. She will perform alongside her brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell.
The 20-year-old singer is set to make history as the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, taking top billing just three years after making her Glastonbury debut in 2019 on the Other Stage.
Eilish called the Glastonbury headline slot a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, telling Apple Music: “I’m constantly feeling like I’m undeserving of everything, and I think that’s a good thing.
“But first of all, it makes you doubt everybody because you’re like: ‘Why would you choose me?’ But with that being said, that’s why I’m even more excited about it and stoked to be the youngest headliner ever.”
In 2019 she had been originally scheduled to play the John Peel stage, but had had to be upgraded following the immense success of her hit tune Bad Guy.
Speaking of her daughter’s history-making set at Glastonbury, Maggie Baird told the Guardian that it’s “definitely amazing but very hard to process at the same time”.
She said: “It’s a very pinch-me moment. People always ask ‘How do you feel on this momentous day?’ But, as a parent, everything your kid does from the beginning is kind of amazing.
“I was blown away when she was playing the little club in our tiny area of Highland Park [in Los Angeles]. It just stays mind-blowing.”
What songs will she play?
The multi award winning musician is expected to perform some of her biggest hits during her hour and a half long set. She’ll likely mix up her performance with a selection of both old and new songs.
Eilish has released two studio albums over the course of her career, as well as a live album, a video album, four extended EPs and over 30 singles.
She launched her first album in 2019, titled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which features hits like Bad Guy, You Should See Me in a Crown, All the Good Girls Go to Hell, Bury a Friend, Wish You Were Gay and When the Party’s Over.
Eilish then released her second studio album last year, called Happier Than Ever, which features tracks like Happier Than Ever, Therefore I Am, My Future, Male Fantasy, Your Power and NDA.
Who else is playing Glastonbury?
Glastonbury Festival this year boasts a huge lineup of acts this year, marking its return after two years being struck off the calendar.
Alongside Eilish, other performers and bands taking to the stages this year include:
- Sir Paul McCartney
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sam Fender
- Diana Ross
- Foals
- Glass Animals
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Declan McKenna
- Kacey Musgraves
- Years & Years
- Little Simz
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Girl in Red
- Charli XCX
- Clairo
- Elbow