Honestly, Nevermind comes just nine months after Drake released his award winning album Certified Lover Boy

Canadian rapper Drake has taken fans by surprise by dropping his ninth studio album Honestly, Nevermind, hours after announcing it on social media .

The new album comes nine months after he released his last album, Certified Lover Boy , which had been delayed whilst he recovered from surgery on an injured leg.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is everything you need to know about the new album.

When did the new album drop?

The rapper announced the new album on Instagram on Thursday (16 June) evening with a post of the album art with the caption: “7th studio album Honestly, Nevermind out at midnight.”

He then followed up that post with another that showed off the tracklist for the surprise album.

Early on Friday morning, Drake played the album on his new SiriusXM Sound 42 show called Table for One.

Who did he dedicate the album to?

The album came with a special dedication to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away last November.

Abloh had been the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection since 2018 and was also the CEO of his own fashion house, Off-White, which he founded in 2013.

US designer Virgil Abloh arrives for the 2021 Met Gala (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

He died at the age of 41 after he was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma in 2019, a type of cancer, which he kept private. His funeral was held in December and, in attendance alongside his family and other close friends were Drake, Rihanna , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , Kid Cudi, ASAP Rocky and many others.

In the Apple Music page for the new album, the Drake included a lengthy statement which said: “I let my humbleness turn to numbness at times letting time go by knowing I got the endurance to catch it another time

“I work with every breath in my body cause it’s the work not air that makes me feel alive

“That’s some real detrimental s**t but that’s that s**t my perfectionist mind doesn’t really mind because no one knows whats on my mind when I go to sleep at 9 & wake up at 5 - unless I say it in rhyme

“I can’t remember the last time someone put they phone down, looked me in the eyes and asked my current insight on the times

Drake attends his Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“But I remember every single time someone shined a light in my eyes

“I purposely try to forget what went on between some ppl and I because I know I’m not a forgiving guy even when I try

“My urge for revenge wins the game against my good guy inside every single f*kn time

“I got plans I can’t talk about with more than like 4 guys because the last time I shared em with someone on the outside…well that’s another story for another night

“I was tryna get thru that statement to get to saying I’m not @ a time in my life where pats on the shoulder help get me by

“I’ll take loyalty over an oh my & emoji fire

“I know if it was a dark night where all the odds were against my side & my skill went to whoever took my life they’d done me off with a big smile & maybe evn post it for some likes

Drake attends the “Top Boy” UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

“I know everyone that tells me they love me doesn’t love me all the time especially when im doing better than alright & they have to watch it from whatever point they at in their life

“I got here being realistic

“I didn’t get here being blind

“I know what’s what and especially what and who is by my side

“Honestly…Nevermind.

“DEDICATED TO OUR BROTHER V

“—Drake.”

What’s the tracklist?

The official tracklist for Honestly, Nevermind goes:

Intro Falling Back Texts Go Green Currents A Keeper Calling My Name Sticky Massive Flight’s Booked Overdrive Down Hill Tie That Binds Liability Jimmy Cooks (ft. 21 Savage)

What are critics saying?

Since the album has only just dropped, there aren’t many reviews yet for the new offering from the Canadian rapper.

Initial impressions of Honestly, Nevermind appear to have split the internet, with August Brown from the LA Times labelling it as a “sadboi rave album” and “a front-to-back club record of deep house music”, which is a departure from his usual style.

Brown also described the album as “pretty miserable, even by Drake standards”.

Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On Twitter, it’s safe to say that fans have been left somewhat less than impressed.

One person wrote: “Drake was right to call the album Honestly, Nevermind cause… honestly… nevermind…”

Another tweeted: “Pretending to agree with people that Drake’s “surprise” album is actually good is exhausting. It’s whack.”

“The new Drake album has ruined music for me, s**t so a** I can no longer enjoy music,” tweeted another.

Drake performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on August 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It hasn’t all been negative however, with a number of fans ready to defend the new album online.

One fan wrote: “Idk why Drake album receiving hate like y’all won’t be rocking ya hips and making vacation blogs in 2 weeks. Watch.”

Another tweeted: “Drake made Passionfruit into a whole album and y’all mad about it?”

“Drake releasing a House album was not on my 2022 bingo card and honestly I’m living for it,” wrote another.

Where can I listen to it?