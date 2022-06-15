Previously, the former makeup and beauty vlogger had been in a long term relationship with fellow YouTuber Jim Chapman

Tanya Burr attends the UK Special Screening of “Dune” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros )

Former YouTube star Tanya Burr has announced that she is expecting her first child with a post showing off her baby bump on Instagram .

After admitting that she had previously “overshared” during her very public relationship with fellow YouTuber Jim Chapman, whom she was with for 12 years, married for three, Burr has opted not to reveal the identity of her baby’s father.

Who is Tanya Burr?

Burr is an English actress and YouTuber, best known for her makeup and fashion videos that she began posting in 2009.

She was born in Norwich on 9 June 1989 and, after attending Long Stratton High School and Notre Dame sixth form, she studied to be a makeup artist.

Burr then got a job at the beauty counter in a Jarrold’s department store. It was while working at Jarrold’s that, upon the advice of her fellow makeup artist and sister-in-law Samantha Chapman, she made a YouTube channel in 2009.

Tanya Burr attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior)

Chatting to Eastern Daily Press in 2014, Burr said: “I quickly fell in love with the creative process of filming and editing my own videos. I also loved all the feedback I was getting from my growing viewers and being able to interact with them was amazing.”

While her early videos were makeup tutorials, she later branched out into videos about fashion and baking and, over the years, became a frequent collaborator of fellow British YouTubers Zoe Sugg, Louise Pentland, Alfie Deyes and Joe Sugg .

In 2014, with Superdrug, Burr launched her own cosmetics line called Tanya Burr Cosmetics and, from 2015 to 2017 released three books through the use of a ghostwriter: Love, Tanya, Tanya Bakes and Tanya’s Christmas.

Since 2017, Burr has appeared in a handful of on screen credits, including in an episode of Bulletproof with Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters and Holby City . She made her professional stage debut in 2018, in the role of Ella in Confidence at Southwark Playhouse.

Who is her boyfriend?

Burr confirmed that she was in a relationship in an interview with the Telegraph last year, saying that she is “very loved up”.

However, so far, she has decided to keep her private life fairly under wraps, keeping her boyfriend’s identity out of the spotlight.

Burr said: “I overshared at the beginning [of my online career] without realising the effect it would have, so I really reined it in.

“I’ve been quite private for a few years now and my audience are used to it, so they don’t expect anything any more.”

What did she post on Instagram?

Taking to Instagram, Burr shared a picture of her baby bump, announcing the news that she is expecting her first child.

In the caption she wrote: “We love you so much already little [peanut emoji]”

The post saw Burr’s friends, family and fans flock to the comments to congratulate the 33-year-old on the news, including YouTube power couple Zoe and Alfie who recently welcomed their first child, Ottilie , into the world.

Zoe wrote: “The best neeeeewwwssss! Love you both xxx.”

Alfie added: “I couldn’t be happier for you both! <3”

When was she married to Jim Chapman?

Previously, Burr had been married to fellow YouTuber Jim Chapman. The pair had met in 2007, three years before either of them had started posting on the platform.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show in 2015, Burr talked about their first date.

She said: “Jim hadn’t really had girlfriends. I don’t think he’d had a girlfriend before me so he was really inexperienced.

Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards at The Royal Opera House on September 8, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“He had no idea what to do on a date whereas I’d been to loads of dates to the cinema with boys.

“He didn’t hold my hand or anything the whole film. He didn’t touch me.”

Chapman proposed to Burr in New York in December 2012 and while the proposal itself wasn’t filmed, Chapman posted a video to his channel which showed him right before he popped the question and then his reaction right after she said yes.

The two were engaged for nearly three years before, in 2015, Burr and Chapman tied the knot on 3 September at Babington House in Somerset, sharing the news with their fans after keeping the wedding a secret for three days.

Burr made the announcement at the time by tweeting “We did it!” and Chapman also wrote: “I have a wife.”

Jim Chapman and Tanya Burr attend the Vogue and Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party at The Orangery on June 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The congratulatory messages from fans online sparked the hashtag #jimandtanyagetmarried trending on Twitter.

Fans were left in shock when the pair took to Instagram in March 2019 to announce their divorce.

In her statement, Burr wrote: “Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together.

“We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”