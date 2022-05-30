Bafta suspended Clarke’s membership and his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award last year over the allegations

Actor Noel Clarke has said he contemplated suicide after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him last year.

The Guardian published allegations of misconduct from 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity in 2020, which Clarke “vehemently” denied at the time.

He denied “any sexual misconduct or crimina wrongdoing” and said he was “deeply sorry” if some of his actions had affected people in ways he “did not intend or realised”.

Clarke later vowed to get professional help to “educate” himself and “change for the better”.

Mr Clarke has vehemently denied the allegations against him (Photo: Getty Images)

What has he said about the allegations?

In his first interview since the allegations were made, the 46-year-old, told The Mail On Sunday: “Twenty years of work was gone in 24 hours. I lost everything.

“The company I built from the ground up, my TV shows, my movies, my book deals, the industry respect I had.

“In my heart and my head it has damaged me in a way I cannot articulate.”

Following the allegations, ITV pulled the concluding episode of drama Viewpoint, in which he starred, and broadcaster Sky, which had aired Clarke’s series Bulletproof, said it was halting work with him.

Bafta also suspended his membership of the organisation and his outstanding British contribution to cinema award, which he had been given in 2021.

Mr Clarke was presented with his Bafta award at the Royal Albert Hall on 10 April, but the academy said it made the decision to suspend his award “in light of the allegations of serious misconduct” published in The Guardian

Bafta said it was informed about several allegations of verbal abuse, bullying and sexual harassment against the actor thirteen days before the event, but said it was provided with no evidence that would allow it to investigate.

However, the academy’s decision to honour Mr Clarke with the award led to many women breaking their silence.

The Guardian reported it had spoken to 20 women who accused him of sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, talking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying, between 2004 and 2019.

Mr Clarke denied the allegations in a statement to the newspaper, saying: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

Will there be a criminal investigation?

In March this year police said no criminal investigation would be launched in relation to sexual offence allegations made against him, and Scotland Yard said in a statement that there had been a thorough assessment by specialist detectives, but it was determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation.

The statement said: “We have shared our findings with the third party organisation and updated the complainants who subsequently contacted us following the initial report.

“If any further criminal allegation related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered.”

Clarke and his wife Iris have welcomed a new baby in the past year, The Mail on Sunday said, with the actor, screen writer and director telling the publication that at his lowest moment he was suicidal.

He said: “I didn’t care about anything. My mind was destroyed.

“I’m not a predator. I have crossed the road to avoid walking behind women since I was 15 years old.

“I’ve been a regular dude, for sure, I flirt. Have I ever made a saucy comment? One hundred per cent. But not to the extent that it warranted the destruction of my life.

“I can’t say I never talked about sex at work. We’re adults in a workplace and people make jokes and have conversations with each other that cross the line.

“Sometimes you’re with each other for six, seven months, away from home. I think sometimes these are just normal, or slightly inappropriate, conversations that people have.

“I was never involved in any conversation that I didn’t believe was mutual, wasn’t being reciprocated. Maybe I should have known better. But you know what, I didn’t always know better.”

Who is Noel Clarke?

Clarke is best known for writing and starring in the acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, two of which he directed, and for appearing in Doctor Who and co-creating The Hood Trilogy

He made his first TV appearance more than 20 years ago in the Channel 4 series Metrosexuality, and gained fame for his roles as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who and Wyman Norris in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

He is currently playing the lead role of DC Martin Young in the new ITV crime drama Viewpoint, which debuted on Monday (26 April).