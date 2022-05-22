One of the victims, who is reportedly a fellow Conservative MP, was said to have awoken to find the unnamed attacker licking his nipples

A senior Tory MP has been accused of using date rape drugs on four men in and around Westminster.

According to a story published in the Sunday Mirror, the anonymous Conservative politician allegedly spiked the drinks of two other MPs.

It comes amid a spate of so-called ‘Pestminster’ scandals in recent weeks.

This includes the news that a Tory MP has been arrested and told to stay away from Parliament following rape allegations, and the resignation of fellow Conservative Neil Parish after it emerged he had watched porn in the House of Commons.

At present, it is unclear whether the latest allegations are linked to any other claims of inappropriate behaviour in Westminster.

A senior Tory MP has been accused of inappropriate behaviour in and around Westminster (image: Getty Images)

What do we know about ‘date rape’ Tory MP?

Currently, there are very few details about the senior Tory MP at the heart of these latest sexual assault allegations.

The name of the male politician has not been publicly released, although it’s understood their identity is well-known in the House of Commons.

What we do know is that the allegations relate to attacks on four men using date rape drugs that were administered to victims through drinks.

According to the Mirror story, one Conservative MP awoke to find the attacker licking his nipples.

The latest allegations come just weeks after Tory MP Neil Parish was forced to resign for watching porn in the Commons (image: Getty Images)

A male Labour politician was also abused after having been drugged - although sources close to him have played down the incident - while the flatmate of another Tory MP revealed a similar thing had happened to him.

The fourth male victim claimed he had rebuffed the attacker’s advances, but suspected his drink had been spiked.

The newspaper quoted a source who said: “The name of this alleged attacker is being spoken about openly among Conservative MPs.

“If he is innocent, he should refer himself to police and our internal complaints procedure so allegations can be investigated to clear his name.”

An MP said: “No wonder he has been looking so dreadful recently with this hanging over him.”

It is understood some of the allegations first surfaced in 2017 when several other claims of sexual misconduct in Westminster came to the public’s attention.

NationalWorld has approached the Conservative Party for comment.

What are the other Westminster allegations?

The story is the latest in a string of allegations of inappropriate behaviour engulfing Westminster.

Some 56 MPs have been subject to investigations into their conduct since 2018.

This includes an unnamed Tory MP who was arrested and bailed by the Metropolitan Police last week over several claims, including rape, sexual and indecent assault.

The MP in question has been told to stay away from the Parliamentary estate.

Other recent misconduct scandals include:

Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan being forced to resign his Wakefield seat earlier in May after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy

Tory MP Neil Parish having to step down after it emerged he had watched pornography in the House of Commons chamber

In 2021, ex-Labour MP for Hartlepool Mike Hill had to resign after allegations he had sexually harassed and bullied a former Parliamentary worker over a 16-month period - he denies the allegations but was ordered to pay £434,000 to the woman in May 2022

In 2020, ex-Dover Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke was jailed for two years after being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault against two women

Elphicke’s wife - current Dover MP Natalie Elphicke - as well as fellow Tories Theresa Villiers, Sir Roger Gale, Adam Holloway and Bob Stewart were found to have breached the MPs code of conduct after attempting to “improperly” influence judicial proceedings” during Elphicke’s trial