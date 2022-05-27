Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick is facing 44 charges against 12 women

Met Police officer David Carrick is facing further sex offences charges.

A Metropolitan Police officer faces an eight-week trial accused of 44 offences, including 21 counts of rape, against a dozen women over a 17-year period.

Pc David Carrick, 47, an armed officer who served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and worked on the parliamentary estate, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday by video link.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been suspended by the Met.

What charges is David Carrick facing?

During the court hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court Carrick spoke to confirm his name before pleading not guilty to 15 charges, including eight counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault and attempted rape.

The charges include allegations Carrick raped one woman in the woods and sexually assaulted her.

He has previously denied 29 other charges and now faces a total of 44 counts between March 2004 and September 2020.

The 44 charges he faces are:

21 counts of rape

nine counts of sexual assault

five counts of assault by penetration

three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour

two counts of false imprisonment

two counts of attempted rape

one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration

one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The indictment alleges that some women were repeatedly raped, sexually assaulted and forced to perform degrading sex acts, while one woman is said to have been falsely imprisoned in a cupboard under the stairs.

When will the trial take place?

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a trial date of 6 February at Southwark Crown Court with a time estimate of eight weeks.

Carrick, who sat behind a desk with his hands clasped in front of his face throughout a hearing which lasted just over half an hour, was remanded in custody.

A message from the editor: