To mark 10 years together, The Vamps have announced a new Greatest Hits Arena tour that will take place across the UK and Ireland

The group, made up of singer and guitarist Brad Simpson, guitarist James Brittain-McVey, bassist Connor Ball and drummer Tristan Evans, was formed back in 2012 and have grown to become one of the biggest modern British bands, with multiple number ones, two certified Gold albums and their own record label.

This is everything you need to know about the new tour that has just been announced.

When was the tour announced?

Taking to social media on Thursday 16 June, the band announced that their Greatest Hits tour would kick off later in the year.

The band tweeted: “Our Greatest Hits Arena tour kicks off in the UK & Ireland this November, we cannot wait to see you all and to celebrate the last 10 years together.”

Also included in the tweet was a video montage of the group over the past 10 years.

What are the venues and tour dates?

The tour dates and venues for the Vamps’ Greatest Hits Arena Tour goes as follows:

23 November, O2 Apollo, Manchester

25 November, Brighton Centre, Brighton

27 November, The O2 Arena, London

30 November, Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

1 December, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

3 December, 3 Arena, Dublin

5 December, SSE Arena, Belfast

7 December, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

8 December, OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10 December, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

11 December, Utilita Arena, Birmingham

When can I get tickets?

Tickets are not currently available for sale, however there are two ways you can go about getting pre-sale tickets for the Greatest Hits UK and Ireland tour.

First, you can pre-order the Vamps’ official zine from their website . The zine costs £24.99 and includes a 68 page zine book, featuring exclusive interviews and behind the scenes photos, a CD compiled by the Vamps, including five unreleased tracks, four special edition postcards, one double sided artcard and a hidden QR link to bonus content exclusive to the zine.

The zine will be released on 14 October, with delivery available from £1.95.

Orders must be made before 4pm on Tuesday 28 June to be eligible for a pre-sale code. The codes themselves will be emailed out from 6pm on Tuesday 28 June, with the pre-sale beginning at 10am on Wednesday 29 June.

Alternatively, you can simply sign up to get pre-sale access for the tour without purchasing the zine. Again, you need to register your details before 4pm on Tuesday 28 June to receive your exclusive ticket pre-sale code.

You can register through the Vamps’ website , and you’ll need to provide personal details like your name, email, date of birth, country and mobile number. You should be aware that tour dates may be age restricted and that pre-sale access does not guarantee a ticket.

General ticket sale will begin on Friday 1 July for those without pre-sale access or those who were unable to get a ticket during the pre-sale.