American singer Billie Eilish has broken the record for being the youngest solo artist to play the headline spot on the Pyramid Stage

It’s been a long two years, but Glastonbury, the biggest festival in the music calendar is back, bigger than ever.

Over 200,000 fans have pitched their tents for the iconic event, which takes place at Worthy’s Farm in Somerset.

Some of the biggest names in music are expected to make an appearance with Sir Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish named as headliners, but who else is taking the top spot?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is headlining Glastonbury 2022?

This year’s event has an exciting lineup that also features both the oldest and youngest headliner to ever take on the main stage solo.

Here is a full list of who is headlining Glastonbury 2022:

Billie Eilish - Friday 24 June

Billie Eilish performs her set at Glastonbury in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

Kicking things off with a bang, Billie Eilish will be taking the top spot at the Pyramid Stage on Friday night (24 June).

The singer whose hits include “Bad Guy”, will be the youngest solo artist in Glastonbury history to headline.

It’s the second time she will be returning to the festival, after playing on the Other Stage at the last event in 2019.

Sir Paul McCartney - Saturday 25 June

Paul McCartney performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2021 (Pic: Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Sir Paul McCartney will be returning to Glastonbury, taking the headliner spot on Saturday (25 June).

The former Beatles member has previoulsy headlined the festival in 2004.

The “Let It Be” singer was meant to headline Glastonbury 2020, before it was cancelled due to Covid.

At the grand old age of 80, he is the oldest artist to have ever headlined the festival.

Kendrick Lamar - Sunday 26 June

Kendrick Lamar performs at Lollapalooza Buenos Aires in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

The third and final headliner on Sunday night (26 June) will be Kendrick Lamar.

This will be the 34-year-old rapper’s first time playing Glastonbury, he was originally meant to be playing at the 2020 festival which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer recently hit number 2 in the charts with his new album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers.

Diana Ross - Sunday 26 June Legends slot

Diana Ross performs during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

The iconic Diana Ross will be playing the Legends slot on Sunday (26 June).

The spot has previously been filled by greats including Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie.

Who else is playing at Glastonbury?

It’s not just the headliners, this year Glastonbury will be offering performances from over 70 artists spread out over 31 areas.

Other artists that fans can expect to see include: Lorde, Sam Fender, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, The Libertines, Olivia Rodrigo, Fontaines DC, Wolf Alice, Phoebe Bridgers and many, many more.

What is the full lineup for the Pyramid Stage?

Glastonbury’s headliners perform on the Pyramid Stage.

Revellers watch an act perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

It has hosted great artists including The Rolling Stones, Oasis, David Bowie and Kylie.

There are plenty of acts to enjoy on the Pyramid Stage, here is the complete line-up for Glastonbury 2022.

Pyramid Stage lineup:

Friday 24 June

Ziggy Marley: 12:15pm - 1:15pm

Rufus Wainwright: 1:45pm - 2:45pm

Crowded House: 3:15pm - 4:15pm

Wolf Alice: 4:45pm - 5:45pm

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: 6:15pm - 7:30pm

Sam Fender: 8:15pm - 9:15pm

Billie Eilish: 10:15pm - 11:45pm

Saturday 25 June

Les Amazones D’Afrique: 12pm - 12:45pm

Joy Crookes: 1:15pm - 2pm

Easy Life: 2:30pm - 3:30pm

AJ Tracey: 4pm - 4:45pm

Haim: 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: 7:15pm - 8:30pm

Paul McCartney: 9:30pm-11:45pm

Sunday 26 June

Black Dyke Band: 11:30am - 12:15pm

Dakhabrakha: 12:45pm - 13:30pm

Herbie Hancock: 2pm - 3pm

Diana Ross: 4pm - 5:15pm

Elbow: 5:45pm - 6:45pm

Lorde: 7:30pm - 8:45pm

Kendrick Lamar: 9:45pm - 11:15pm

What’s the full lineup for the Other Stage?

The Other Stage Lineup:

Friday 24 June

The Libertines: 11:30am - 12:30am

Kae Tempest: 1:00pm - 1:45pm

Blossoms: 2:15pm - 3:15pm

First Aid Kit: 3:45pm - 4:45pm

Supergrass: 5:15pm - 6:15pm

Idles: 6:45pm - 7:45pm

St Vincent: 8:30pm - 9:30pm

Foals: 10:30pm - 11:45pm

Saturday 25 June

Hak Baker: 11:45am - 12:30am

Tems: 1:00pm - 1:45pm

Skunk Anansie: 2:15pm - 3:15pm

Metronomy 3:45pm - 4:45pm

Glass Animals: 5:15pm - 6:15pm

Olivia Rodrigo: 6:45pm - 7:45pm

Burna Boy: 8:30pm - 9:30pm

Megan Thee Stallion: 10:30pm - 11:45pm

Sunday 26 June