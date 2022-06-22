It’s been a long two years, but Glastonbury Festival is back.
Fans are once again setting up camp on Worthy Farm in Somerset, ready to enjoy a long weekend of music.
Headliners this year include Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.
Here’s everything you need to know about how long the festival is and the Sunday set times.
How long is the Glastonbury Festival?
Glastonbury is a five-day festival that features a three-day schedule of music and arts.
Those who are attending the festival can set up camp from Wednesday 22 June, with the lineup of music kicking off on Friday 24 June.
When does Glastonbury finish?
The last day of Glastonbury is Sunday 26 June.
The last event of the festival will be the headline act on the Pyramid Stage which kicks off at 9:45pm and finishes at 11:15pm.
Who is headlining on Sunday?
Sunday will see the third and final headline performance from Kendrick Lamar.
This will be the 34-year-old rapper’s first time playing Glastonbury.
He was originally meant to make his debut at the 2020 festival which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The singer recently hit number 2 in the charts with his new album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers.
But it won’t just be Lamar leading the reins, Sunday also has the Legends slot, which sees iconic artists take to the Pyramid Stage for the popular afternoon slot.
This year will see singing sensation Diana Ross take to the stage, following in the footsteps of former artists including Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie.
The singer recently performed at the Queen’s Jubilee celebration.
What is the full festival schedule?
Here is the full festival schedule for Glastonbury 2022.
Set times for Friday 24 June
Pyramid Stage line-up:
- Ziggy Marley: 12:15am - 1:15pm
- Rufus Wainwright: 1:45pm - 2:45pm
- Crowded House: 3:15pm - 4:15pm
- Wolf Alice: 4:45pm - 5:45pm
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: 6:15pm - 7:30pm
- Sam Fender: 8:15pm - 9:15pm
- Billie Eilish: 10:15pm - 11:45pm
The Other Stage lineup:
- The Libertines: 11:30am - 12:30am
- Kae Tempest: 1:00pm - 1:45pm
- Blossoms: 2:15pm - 3:15pm
- First Aid Kit: 3:45pm - 4:45pm
- Supergrass: 5:15pm - 6:15pm
- Idles: 6:45pm - 7:45pm
- St Vincent: 8:30pm - 9:30pm
- Foals: 10:30pm - 11:45pm
Set times for Saturday 25 June
Pyarmid Stage Lineup:
- Les Amazones D’Afrique: 12pm - 12:45pm
- Joy Crookes: 1:15pm - 2pm
- Easy Life: 2:30pm - 3:30pm
- AJ Tracey: 4pm - 4:45pm
- Haim: 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: 7:15pm - 8:30pm
The Other Stage Lineup:
- Hak Baker: 11:45am - 12:30am
- Tems: 1:00pm - 1:45pm
- Skunk Anansie: 2:15pm - 3:15pm
- Metronomy 3:45pm - 4:45pm
- Glass Animals: 5:15pm - 6:15pm
- Olivia Rodrigo: 6:45pm - 7:45pm
- Burna Boy: 8:30pm - 9:30pm
- Megan Thee Stallion: 10:30pm - 11:45pm
Set times for Sunday 26 June
The Pyramid Stage lineup:
- Black Dyke Band: 11:30am - 12:15pm
- Dakhabrakha: 12:45pm - 13:30pm
- Herbie Hancock: 2pm - 3pm
- Diana Ross: 4pm - 5:15pm
- Elbow: 5:45pm - 6:45pm
- Lorde: 7:30pm - 8:45pm
- Kendrick Lamar: 9:45pm - 11:15pm
The Other Stage lineup:
- Sea Girls: 12:15am - 1:00pm
- Lianne La Havas: 1:30pm - 2:30pm
- Declan McKenna: 3:00pm - 4:00pm
- Fontaines DC: 4:30pm - 5:30pm
- Kacey Musgraves: 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- Years & Years: 7:45pm - 8:45pm
- Pet Shop Boys: 9:45pm - 11:15pm