American rapper Kendrick Lamar is making his Glastonbury debut, playing the final headliner slot of the festival

It’s been a long two years, but Glastonbury Festival is back.

Fans are once again setting up camp on Worthy Farm in Somerset, ready to enjoy a long weekend of music.

Here’s everything you need to know about how long the festival is and the Sunday set times.

How long is the Glastonbury Festival?

Glastonbury is a five-day festival that features a three-day schedule of music and arts.

This is the first Glastonbury Festival since the Covid-19 pandemic (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Those who are attending the festival can set up camp from Wednesday 22 June, with the lineup of music kicking off on Friday 24 June.

When does Glastonbury finish?

The last day of Glastonbury is Sunday 26 June.

The last event of the festival will be the headline act on the Pyramid Stage which kicks off at 9:45pm and finishes at 11:15pm.

Who is headlining on Sunday?

Sunday will see the third and final headline performance from Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar will be making his Glastonbury debut on Sunday 26 June (Pic: Getty Images for Coachella)

This will be the 34-year-old rapper’s first time playing Glastonbury.

He was originally meant to make his debut at the 2020 festival which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer recently hit number 2 in the charts with his new album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers.

But it won’t just be Lamar leading the reins, Sunday also has the Legends slot, which sees iconic artists take to the Pyramid Stage for the popular afternoon slot.

This year will see singing sensation Diana Ross take to the stage, following in the footsteps of former artists including Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie.

The singer recently performed at the Queen’s Jubilee celebration.

What is the full festival schedule?

Here is the full festival schedule for Glastonbury 2022.

Set times for Friday 24 June

Billie Eilish performs her set at Glastonbury in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

Pyramid Stage line-up:

Ziggy Marley: 12:15am - 1:15pm

Rufus Wainwright: 1:45pm - 2:45pm

Crowded House: 3:15pm - 4:15pm

Wolf Alice: 4:45pm - 5:45pm

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: 6:15pm - 7:30pm

Sam Fender: 8:15pm - 9:15pm

Billie Eilish: 10:15pm - 11:45pm

The Other Stage lineup:

The Libertines: 11:30am - 12:30am

Kae Tempest: 1:00pm - 1:45pm

Blossoms: 2:15pm - 3:15pm

First Aid Kit: 3:45pm - 4:45pm

Supergrass: 5:15pm - 6:15pm

Idles: 6:45pm - 7:45pm

St Vincent: 8:30pm - 9:30pm

Foals: 10:30pm - 11:45pm

Set times for Saturday 25 June

Paul McCartney performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2021 (Pic: Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Pyarmid Stage Lineup:

Les Amazones D’Afrique: 12pm - 12:45pm

Joy Crookes: 1:15pm - 2pm

Easy Life: 2:30pm - 3:30pm

AJ Tracey: 4pm - 4:45pm

Haim: 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: 7:15pm - 8:30pm

The Other Stage Lineup:

Hak Baker: 11:45am - 12:30am

Tems: 1:00pm - 1:45pm

Skunk Anansie: 2:15pm - 3:15pm

Metronomy 3:45pm - 4:45pm

Glass Animals: 5:15pm - 6:15pm

Olivia Rodrigo: 6:45pm - 7:45pm

Burna Boy: 8:30pm - 9:30pm

Megan Thee Stallion: 10:30pm - 11:45pm

Set times for Sunday 26 June

Kendrick Lamar performs at Lollapalooza Buenos Aires in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

The Pyramid Stage lineup:

Black Dyke Band: 11:30am - 12:15pm

Dakhabrakha: 12:45pm - 13:30pm

Herbie Hancock: 2pm - 3pm

Diana Ross: 4pm - 5:15pm

Elbow: 5:45pm - 6:45pm

Lorde: 7:30pm - 8:45pm

Kendrick Lamar: 9:45pm - 11:15pm

The Other Stage lineup: