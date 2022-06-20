Over 200,000 fans are expected to descend on Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset

The world-famous Glastonbury Festival is back this week, bigger than ever.

It’s been two years since crowds have descended on Worthy Farm, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now over 200,000 fans are expected to attend the biggest festival event of 2022.

This year’s headliners include artists such as Sir Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish.

The BBC will be providing full coverage of the festival, including releasing a livestream, for the first time ever, which will be available on BBC i-Player.

There has been concern about travel disruption, with the largest train strike scheduled to take place this week, hitting fans planning to travel via train.

Here’s everything you need to know about where Glastonbury is and most importantly how you can get there.

Where is the Glastonbury Festival held?

Glastonbury Festival is held at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Kylie performs at Glastonbury Festival on Worthy Farm (AFP via Getty Images)

Where is Worthy Farm?

Worthy Farm is located in Pilton, Somerset, not in Glastonbury, as the name would suggest.

The location does not have a set postcode, but the festival provides a few different postcodes for people travelling to the location.

Those travelling to the festical on the A303 and A37 are recommended to use postcode TA11 7DP.

Those travelling from Wales, should use the A39, from the North West the A361 should use the postcode BA6 9XE and anyone coming from Swindon should use BA4 4LY.

How big is the Glastonbury site map?

Glastonbury takes place on a huge site at Worthy Farm.

The festival grounds include over 31 areas including the main stages, campsites, toilets, bars, cash machines and medical tents.

The area currently has capacity for a whopping 210,000 people, which can make it feel like you are in a small city.

Every year event organisers put together a sitemap to help festival goers get acquainted before they arrive.

You can check out the Glastonbury 2022 map here .

How can you get to Glastonbury by train, car or bus?

Getting to Glastonbury this year is going to be tricky as half of all trains going to the festival are cancelled due to the rail strike.

Here are few options on how to travel to Glastonbury 2022:

Train

Getting the train to Glastonbury was once a popular route, however, this year with the train strike, it’s not looking to be a reliable option, with half of the scheduled trains being cancelled.

The nearest train station to the festival is Castle Cary, however, after the train journey, festival goers will still need to get a shuttle bus to the site, which often means waiting in queues.

There will be trains operating from London Paddington, Cardiff Central, Bath Spa, Bristol Temple Meads and Taunton.

However, there are no available trains operating from Dorset or Cornwall.

There is widespread disruption expected to occur both during the strike days and in the non-strike days as they deal with the aftermath.

Anyone travelling to Glastonbury by train can expect packaged carriages, delays and much uncertainty.

Bus

Here’s the good news, there are bus services available to Glastonbury that take you straight up to the festival.

National Express runs coaches from 70 locations across the UK that take you directly to the festival site.

You can also get local buses from Bath or Bristol bus stations.

Car

If you drive, you can also take your car to Glastonbury.

The festival encourages anyone driving to the festival to car share.

You will need to purchase a car packing pass which costs £60.

It’s important that you are aware that your sat nav will not take you directly to the festival site, but to the festival signage. Follow this to find the carpark.

Here are directions on how to get to Glastonbury Festival:

From south London: M3 then A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP).

From Swindon: M4 then A350 onto the A361. (Sat Nav BA4 4LY).

From the North East: A1 or M1, M25 to M3 (Junction 12), then A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)

From the Midlands: Preferably M40 and A34 to A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)

From the North West: M6, M5 to A39 (Junction 23) then A361. (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)

From Wales: M4, M5 to A39 (as above) (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)

For more local traffic using the A37 North or A361 East (Sat Nav BA4 4LY)