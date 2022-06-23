Bush has broken records for reaching number 1 in the UK charts after her song played an important role in season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things

It’s been a long three years, but the Glastonbury festival is back.

Over 200,000 people are descending on Worthy Farm, for the most popular event in the music calendar.

But this year, one of the most popular songs is a throwback from eighties sensation Kate Bush.

The single “Running Up That Hill” has broken records by topping the UK charts a whopping 37 years after it was released.

The song, which was first enjoyed by audiences in 1985, played an important role in the latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Due to the hype around Bush’s music, many fans have been left speculating that she might make an appearance at Glastonbury.

Is Kate Bush playing at Glastonbury?

There has been no confirmation from the singer that she will make an appearance at Glastonbury.

English singer-songwriter and musician Kate Bush at her family’s home in East Wickham, London, 1978 (Pic: Getty Images)

The festival holds secret sets and there is growing speculation that Bush might be one of them.

Bush has only toured once, called the Tour of Life; it lasted for six weeks in 1979, meaning her hit song has rarely been heard live.

The singer has not performed in public since 2014, so it seems unlikely that she will take to the stage at Glastonbury.

Speaking to BBC 6 Music about her 2014 performance she explained she was “nervous every night.”

Bush added: “The most difficult thing for me was to be continually in the now because I naturally tend to race ahead in my mind... But I was so terrified that if my mind wandered off that when I came back I wouldn’t remember where I was.”

Has Kate Bush ever played Glastonbury?

Bush has never performed at Glastonbury before.

The singer has rarely toured or performed her songs live, citing her nerves as the reason.

In 2012 she turned down the opportunity to sing at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in London.

When did Kate Bush release Running Up That Hill?

Bush released Running Up That Hill in 1985.

The song is from her fifth studio album, Hounds of Love.

Bush reportedly wrote the song during a summer evening in 1983.

According to Bush the song was about “the idea of a man and a woman swapping with each other. Just to feel what it was like, from the other side.”

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things Season 4 (Netflix)

The song plays an important role for Stranger Things character Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink).

Its important feature in one of her scenes is what has sparked the renewed popularity with a new generation.

What has the singer said about it?

Speaking to BBC Four Woman’s Hour, Bush commented on the song’s new found success.

Bush said: I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting.

“But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

The singer gave some insight into the song and its original title, explaining: “It was called ‘A Deal With God’. I think they were just worried, the record company, that it wouldn’t get played on the radio.