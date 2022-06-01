Stranger Things season four is being released in two parts with volume two taking the form of two feature-length episodes

Stranger Things season 4 has been three years in the making and Netflix has decided to draw out the experience for fans of the show.

The first part of the season was released in one go on 27 May and was made up of seven episodes ranging from 64 to 98 minutes in length.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fourth season is the longest of the supernatural sci-fi show by some margin, but many fans have already binged through the first part and are eagerly awaiting volume two.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things

When is season 4 part 2 of Stranger Things out?

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 will be released on Netflix on 1 July, five weeks after part one dropped.

Part two is made up of two extended episodes, the first of which is 1 hour 25 minutes in length, and the second which clocks in at a whopping 2 and a half hours.

What happened in season 4 part 1?

*Spoilers ahead*

In season four we learn about Eleven’s past and how she massacred the fellow children who had bullied her when she lived in the lab.

Vecna, another beasty from the Upside Dimension comes to town and begins to wreak havoc, killing cheerleader Chrissy and Hawkins student Fred.

Victor Creel, who was locked up in Pennhurst Mental Hospital came under suspicion for the murders as the victims were mutilated in the same way as his family, he had been accused of killing.

Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund plays Victor Creel

Eventually it became clear that Creel was innocent and was himself a victim of Vecna.

Meanwhile, Hopper has escaped from his Russian prison but was sold out recaptured, ready to be fed to the Demogorgon.

Hopper is eventually rescued from such a fate, while back in America the gang continue to deal with Vecna and search for a way to close down the gateway to the Upside Down dimension once more.

Eleven is temporarily able to regain her powers by revisiting past trauma.

Vecna is a creepy demon from the Upside Down dimension

In the final episode of season 4 it is revealed that Victor Creel’s son, Henry, had special powers himself and killed his sister and mother before falling into a coma.

Henry woke in Hawkins Lab at the same time that Eleven was there - the pair eventually fought, and Henry broke through to the Upside Down dimension where he became Vecna.

Is season 4 the last season of Stranger Things?

No, show creators the Duffer brothers confirmed that after season four part two Stranger Things would return for a fifth and final season.

It will be a long wait yet for season five, as filming has not yet started. Season four was released eight months after filming wrapped, so if production for season five gets off the ground this year, a release in late 2023 would be likely.

The Duffer brothers also discussed a Stranger Things spinoff series which would take place in the same universe but focus on different characters.