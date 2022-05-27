Stranger Things is now in its fourth season, with two feature-length episodes still to come next month

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that the supernatural sci-fi series Stranger Things would be renewed for its fifth and final season.

However, the Duffer brothers also confirmed that a spinoff project could be on its way in the future.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stranger Things follows a group of American high schoolers as they battle with paranormal creatures, gateways to other dimensions, and relationship drama.

Stranger Things season 4

Netflix has been successful with spinoff projects in the past - Better Call Saul, which is now in its sixth and final season, has been incredibly well received by fans.

Other Netflix shows which reportedly have spinoffs in the works include regency series Bridgerton, fantasy show The Witcher, and crime series Money Heist.

What has been said about a Stranger Things spinoff?

The Duffer brothers said: ”There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.

“But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.

“The key for us is that (any spinoff) needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we’re just retreading what we’ve already done.”

The pair told Variety: “We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it. We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different.”

The Duffer brothers at an event to promote Stranger Things season 4

What will the spinoff series be about?

Unfortunately, there is currently no concrete information about the spinoff series, other than that it will be set in the same universe as the series.

Because Stranger Things is focused on Eleven and her friends, it is likely that a spinoff will have a different set of main characters, with limited crossover.

While the Duffer brothers are currently remaining tight-lipped about plot details of the series, they did say that Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard guessed what the series main threads would be.

When is Stranger Things season 4 part 2 out?

The second part of Stranger Things season four is made up of two feature-length episodes.

Both episodes will be released on Netflix on 1 June.

When will the Stranger Things spinoff series be out?

The Duffer brothers haven’t started writing the script yet, let alone casting and shooting the series, so it’s unlikely that the as yet untitled spinoff will be airing anytime soon.

Filming for the fifth season of Stranger Things hasn’t started yet either, and a release date for the final season is not expected until 2023 or 2024.