Borgen returns after a decade for a new Netflix season subtitled ‘Power & Glory’

Borgen Season 4, subtitled Power & Glory, is arriving on Netflix on Thursday 2 June.

It’s been nearly ten years since the last instalment of the Danish political drama, which aired three seasons between 2010 and 2013.

Here is everything you need to know about Borgen: Power & Glory.

What is it about?

Birgitte Nyborg is the newly appointed minister for foreign affairs when a drilling company suddenly discovers oil in Greenland.

It begins an international struggle for power in the Arctic, and that forces Nyborg to repeatedly accept that, when it comes to the international superpowers, Denmark is a minor player – and a somewhat unruly one at that…

Who stars in Borgen season 4?

Sidse Babett Knudsen stars as Birgitte Nyborg, a centrist politician thrown unexpectedly into power. Since season 3 of Borgen, Knudsen has gone on to star in Westworld, Electric Dreams, Ted Lasso, and Roadkill.

Birgitte Hjort Sørensen is returning as Katrine Fønsmark, a prominent journalist and one of Birgitte Nyborg’s political rivals. Sørensen is a prolific actor, appearing in a number of Danish productions, but is likely most recognisable to UK audiences from roles in Game of Thrones, Midsomer Murders, and Marple.

Søren Malling is reprising his role as Torben Friis. You might also know Malling from series like The Killing, (Normal Age) Wallander, and The Investigation.

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Özlem Saglanmak, Simon Bennebjerg, Johanne Louise Schmidt and Magnus Millang have all joined the cast of Borgen, appearing as new characters in Season 4.

Who writes and directs Borgen season 4?

Original creator and showrunner Adam Price has returned to write the new episodes of Borgen season 4.

Is there a trailer for Borgen season 4?

Yes, there is. You can see it right here.

When and how can I watch Borgen season 4?

All eight episodes of the new season of Borgen will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 2 June.

How many episodes is Borgen season 4?

There are eight episodes in Borgen season 4.

That’s two fewer than in previous seasons, each of which were made up of 10 episodes.

How can I watch Borgen seasons 1 to 3?

Each previous season of Borgen is currently available to stream on Netflix.

What does “Borgen” mean?

The Danish word Borgen translates directly to “castle” or “fortress”. It’s the nickname for the Danish seat of government, Christiansborg Palace, making it an appropriate title for the political drama.

Why should I watch Borgen Season 4?