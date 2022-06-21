American singer Billie Eilish has broken the record for being the youngest solo artist to play the headline spot on the Pyramid Stage

Who will headline Glastonbury 2022? (Pic: National World / Kim Mogg)

It’s been a long two years, but Glastonbury, the biggest festival in the music calendar is back, bigger than ever.

Over 200,000 fans are expected to attend the iconic event, which takes place at Worthy’s Farm in Somerset.

Some of the biggest names in music are expected to make an appearance with Sir Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish named as headliners, but who else is taking the top spot?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is headlining Glastonbury 2022?

This year’s event has an exciting line-up that also features both the oldest and youngest headliner to ever take on the main stage solo.

Here is a full list of who is headlining Glastonbury 2022:

Billie Eilish - Friday June 24

Billie Eilish performing at the AO Arena in Manchester, June, 2022 (Pic: Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

Kicking things off with a bang, Billie Eilish will be taking the top spot at the Pyramid Stage on Friday night (24 June).

The singer whose hits include “Bad Guy”, will be the youngest solo artist in Glastonbury history to headline.

It’s the second time she will be returning to the festival, after playing on the Other Stage at the last event in 2019.

Sir Paul McCartney - Saturday June 25

Paul McCartney performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2021 (Pic: Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Sir Paul McCartney will be returning to Glastonbury, taking the headliner spot on Saturday (25 June).

The former Beatles member has previoulsy headlined the festival in 2004.

The “Let It Be” singer was meant to headline Glastonbury 2020, before it was cancelled due to Covid.

At the grand old age of 80, he is the oldest artist to have ever headlined the festival.

Kendrick Lamar - Sunday June 26

Kendrick Lamar performs at Lollapalooza Buenos Aires in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

The third and final headliner on Sunday night (26 June) will be Kendrick Lamar.

This will be the 34-year-old rapper’s first time playing Glastonbury, he was originally meant to be playing at the 2020 festival which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer recently hit number 2 in the charts with his new album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers.

Diana Ross - Sunday June 26 Legends slot

Diana Ross performs during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

The iconic Diana Ross will be playing the Legends slot on Sunday (26 June).

The spot has previously been filled by greats including Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie.

Who else is playing at Glastonbury?

It’s not just the headliners, this year Glastonbury will be offering performances from over 70 artists spread out over 31 areas.

Other artists that fans can expect to see include Lorde, Sam Fender, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, The Libertines, Olivia Rodrigo, Fontaines DC, Wolf Alice, Phoebe Bridgers and many, many more.

What is the full line-up for the Pyramid Stage?

Glastonbury’s headliners perform on the Pyramid Stage.

Revellers watch an act perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

It has hosted great artists including The Rolling Stones, Oasis, David Bowie and Kylie.

There are plenty of acts to enjoy on the Pyramid Stage, here is the complete line-up for Glastonbury 2022.

Pyramid Stage line-up:

Friday 24 June

Ziggy Marley: 12:15pm - 1:15pm

Rufus Wainwright: 1:45pm - 2:45pm

Crowded House: 3:15pm - 4:15pm

Wolf Alice: 4:45pm - 5:45pm

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: 6:15pm - 7:30pm

Sam Fender: 8:15pm - 9:15pm

Billie Eilish: 10:15pm - 11:45pm

Saturday 25 June

Les Amazones D’Afrique: 12pm - 12:45pm

Joy Crookes: 1:15pm - 2pm

Easy Life: 2:30pm - 3:30pm

AJ Tracey: 4pm - 4:45pm

Haim: 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: 7:15pm - 8:30pm

Sunday 26 June