BBC iPlayer are launching a dedicated channel where you can live stream the festival

With just a week to go, fans are preparing to descend on Glastonbury for the first time in two years.

The five-day festival will be taking place at Worthy Farms in Somerset.

It’s back, bigger than ever, with a packed schedule featuring performers such as Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, Sir Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish.

Fans who missed out on tickets can still catch the performances from the comfort of their own home.

The BBC will be providing extensive coverage of the festival through BBC Music, with coverage on radio, TV and BBC iPlayer.

Here’s everything you need to know about how you can watch Glastonbury Festival 2022.

When is Glastonbury?

Glastonbury Festival kicks off at Worthy Farm on 22 June, ending on 26 June.

Kylie performs at Glastonbury Festival on Worthy Farm (AFP via Getty Images)

Performances begin on 24 June, with over 200,000 fans expected to attend.

Where can I watch Glastonbury Festival 2022?

Catch all of the legendary performances and magical moments from Glastonbury on the BBC.

The broadcaster will be broadcasting the world-famous festival live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds from 22 - 26 June.

Fans can catch performances from the headline shows on the Pyramid Stage to new emerging talent on the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

Audiences can personalise their experience, choosing from coverage on BBC Sounds, TV, Radio or iPlayer.

The BBC coverage will be presented by well-known faces including Dermot O’Leary and Zoe Ball.

Billie Eilish is the youngest solo performer to headline at Glastonbury (Pic: Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

Speaking about it, Lorna Clarke, BBC Director of Music said: “I’m very proud of the BBC’s long history of broadcasting from Glastonbury, the highlight of our Summer of Live Music.

“Our coverage this year will be our most extensive to date, with over 35 hours of programming across BBC One, Two, Three and Four, and over 40 hours on BBC iPlayer – in addition to digital live streams from the five biggest festival stages.

“We’ll also have wall-to-wall coverage on the BBC’s pop radio networks and BBC Sounds – with over 60 hours of broadcasts from the festival itself.

“For the first time, we’ll be showing sets from the Pyramid stage in Ultra High Definition, a fantastic progression in our Glastonbury story, which aims to help audiences access every epic musical moment.”

When can I watch the Glastonbury Festival?

Glastonbury will be broadcast by the BBC on TV, radio and BBC iPlayer.

Coverage will bring highlights from the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, John Peel and Park stages.

There are lots of ways to join in the fun and ensure you don’t miss your favourite performer.

Here is the full schedule for Glastonbury 2022:

Glastonbury 2022 BBC TV schedule

Sunday 19 June

BBC Two - 21:00 - 22:15: Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting

The film, which took three years to make, showcases some of the festival’s most iconic acts.

Made by Francis Whately, who produced and directed the acclaimed David Bowie Five Years trilogy, it includes interviews with Michael and Emily Eavis and the musicians who have performed there, including: Thom Yorke, Florence Welch, Dua Lipa, The Levellers, Aswad, Orbital, Fatboy Slim, Linda Lewis, Noel Gallagher, Ed O’Brien, Chris Martin, and Stormzy.

Monday 20 June

BBC One - 22:40 - 23:10: Stormzy: Road to the Pyramid Stage

BBC One - 23:10 - 00:25: Stormzy: Live at Glastonbury 2019

Thursday 23 June

BBC Two - 22:00 - 22:30: Glastonbury 2022 with Lauren Laverne and Jack Saunders.

Lauren and Jack will fill us in on what’s coming up over the weekend and will be joined by special guests and acoustic performances.

We’ll also be joined by Glastonbury first-timer, BBC 1Xtra’s Remi Burgz.

Friday 24 June

BBC Three - 19:00-20:00: Griff and Sigrid at Glastonbury 2022

BBC Four - 8 pm-8.30pm: Crowded House at Glastonbury 2022

BBC Four - 8.30pm-9.30pm: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss at Glastonbury 2022

BBC Two - 9pm-10pm: Glastonbury 2022

Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo will be coming live from Worthy Farm with performances from the likes of Wolf Alice, and TLC.

BBC Four - 9.30pm-10.30pm: Arlo Parks & IDLES at Glastonbury 2022

BBC Two - 10pm-2am: Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2022

BBC Three - 10.30 pm-12am: Little Simz at Glastonbury 2022

BBC Three - 12am-1am: Sam Fender and Blossoms at Glastonbury 2022

Glastonbury 2022 BBC Radio schedule

Wednesday 22 June

6 Music - 5am-7.30am: Chris Hawkins (produced by Audio Always)

6 Music - 7.30am-10.30am: Lauren Laverne (produced by BBC Audio)

6 Music - 10.30am-7pm: All Day Glastonbury

6 Music - 7 pm-9pm: Jamz Supernova (produced by BBC Audio)

6 Music - 9pm-12am: Gideon Coe (produced by BBC Audio)

Thursday 23 June

6 Music - 5am-7.30am: Chris Hawkins (produced by Audio Always)

6 Music: 7.30am-10.30am: Lauren Laverne (produced by BBC Audio)

6 Music - 10.30am-7pm: All Day Glastonbury

6 Music - 7pm-9pm: Jamz Supernova (produced by BBC Audio)

Radio 1 - 7pm-12am: Dance and BBC Radio Somerset DAB – Radio 1’s Dance Takeover at the BBC Music Introducing Stage (produced by BBC Audio)

6 Music - 9pm-12am: Gideon Coe (produced by BBC Audio)

Friday 24 June

6 Music - 5am-10.30am: All Day Glastonbury

Radio 2 - 7am-10am: The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show (produced by BBC Audio)

6 Music - 10.30am-7pm: broadcasts live from Glastonbury

Radio 1 - 10.30am-1pm: Vick Hope gives regular updates live from Worthy Farm (produced by BBC Audio)

6 Music - 7pm-9pm: Nemone & Matt Everitt (produced by BBC Audio)

6 Music - 9pm-12am: Tom Ravenscroft & AFRODEUTSCHE (produced by BBC Audio)

BBC iPlayer

The BBC have launched a dedicated Glastonbury channel on iPlayer for the first time, showcasing the whole festival.

Fans will also be able to catch up on all each of the 90 sets from the five stages using iPlayer’s On Demand service.

Is there a livestream?

There will be a livestream available to watch Glastonbury Festival this year.