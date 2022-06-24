The former Beatles member previously headlined the festival playing on the Pyramid Stage back in 2004

Glastonbury festival is back on Worthy Farm, after a two year hiatus.

Over 200,000 fans have set up camp, in what is expected to be the biggest festival yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about when you can catch Paul McCartney and the Saturday set times.

Who is headlining Glastonbury on Saturday?

Saturday will see the second headliner take to the Pyramid Stage, with a performance from Sir Paul McCartney.

Paul McCartney is the oldest artist to ever headline the pyramid stage (Pic: Getty Images)

The “Let It Be” singer was supposed to headline Glastonbury 2020, before it was cancelled due to Covid.

At the grand old age of 80, he is the oldest artist to have ever headlined the festival.

The former Beatles star previously headlined the festival back in 2004 and recalled the experience in his book The Lyrics.

McCartney explained that Glastonbury was a “very special” place.

He added: “Glastonbury is also said to be the place where King Arthur is buried. So, one way or another, it’s a very special place and it has a very definite vibe. There is simply no denying that it has a distinct aura.

“Ever since the 1960s I’ve been interested in constellations, cosmology and cosmic sounds”

McCartney has removed the song Back in the USSR from his setlist, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, but fans can expect to hear many other of their favourite hits.

When is Sir Paul McCartney playing Glastonbury?

McCartney will be rocking out on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 25 June.

His set begins at 9:30pm and will finish at 11:45pm, giving fans a lengthy showtime of 135 minutes.

The former Beatles star took to Twitter before his performance to ask fans to help create their favourite Paul McCartney playlist.

What is the full Saturday schedule at Glastonbury?

The second day of the festival has a jam packed schedule which includes a headline set from Sir Paul McCartney.

Here is the full Saturday schedule for Glastonbury 2022.

Pyramid Stage

Paul McCartney: 9:30pm – 11:45pm

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: 7:15pm – 8:30pm

Haim: 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Aj Tracey: 4:00pm – 4:45pm

Easy Life: 2:30pm – 4:30pm

Joy Crookes: 1:15pm – 2:00pm

Les Amazones D’afrique: 12:00pm – 12:45pm

The Other Stage

Megan Thee Stallion: 10:30pm – 11:45pm

Burna Boy: 8:30pm – 9:30pm

Olivia Rodrigo: 6:45pm – 7:45pm

Glass Animals: 5:15pm – 6:15pm

Metronomy: 3:45pm – 4:45pm

Skunk Anansie: 2:15pm – 3:15pm

Tems: 1:00pm – 1:45pm

Hak Baker: 11:45am – 12:30pm

West Holts Stage

Roisin Murphy: 10:15pm – 11:45pm

Caribou: 8:30pm – 9:30pm

Leon Bridges: 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Celeste: 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Yves Tumor: 4:15pm – 5:00pm

Black Midi: 2:45pm – 3:45pm

Brass Against: 1:15pm – 2:15pm

Kikagaku Moyo: 11:30am – 12:30pm

John Peel Stage

Jamie T: 10:30pm – 11:45pm

Yungblud: 9:00pm – 10:00pm

Ghetts: 7:30pm – 8:30pm

Pa Salieu: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Beabadoobee: 4:30pm – 5:30pm

Self Esteem: 3:15pm – 4:00pm

Holly Humberstone: 2:00pm – 2:45pm

Enny: 12:45pm – 1:30pm

Go_a: 11:30am – 12:15pm

Park Stage

Jessie Ware: 11:00pm – 12:15am

Mitski: 9:15pm – 10:15pm

The Avalanches: 7:45pm – 8:45pm

Big Thief: 6:15pm – 7:15pm

Squid: 4:45pm – 5:45pm

Sampa The Great: 3:15pm – 4:15pm

Gabriels: 2:00pm – 2:45pm

Katy J Pearson: 12:45pm – 1:30pm

Yasmin Williams: 11:30am – 12:10pm

Acoustic Stage

The Waterboys: 9:30pm – 11:00pm

Richard Thompson: 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Scouting For Girls: 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Tony Christie: 5:30pm – 6:15pm

Chris Difford: 4:30pm – 5:15pm

Grainne Duffy: 3:30pm – 4:15pm

Laura Veirs: 2:30pm – 3:10pm

Katherine Priddy: 1:40pm – 2:20pm

49th & Main: 12:45pm – 1:25pm

Tom Webber Best Demo Of The Year: 12:00pm – 12:30pm

Avalon Stage

The Hoosiers: 11:05pm – 12:15am

Lamb: 9:35pm – 10:35pm

Ward Thomas: 8:05pm – 9:05pm

Dr. John Cooper Clarke: 6:25pm – 7:40pm

Tom Robinson Band: 5:05pm – 6:05pm

Molotov Jukebox: 3:35pm – 4:35pm

Grace Petrie: 2:05pm – 3:05pm

The Longest Johns: 12:40pm – 1:35pm

Nia Wyn: 11:30am – 12:10pm

Left Field

Yard Act: 9:00pm – 10:00pm

Billy Nomates: 7:30pm – 8:15pm,

Kam-bu: 6:15pm – 6:45pm

Asylums: 5:00pm – 5:45pm

Radical Round Up With Billy Bragg – Seb Lowe, Tom A. Smith, Jess Silk: 3:00pm – 4:30pm

Debates: What’s Next For The Climate Emergency With Kam-bu, Harpreet Kaur Paul, Stop Cambo, Rebecca Newsom, Scarlett Westbrook: 1:30pm – 2:30pm

Debates: State Of The Nation: Politics In Crisis With Andy Burnham, Francis Foley, Mete Coban, Shaista Aziz, John Harris: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

The Glade