Glastonbury festival is back on Worthy Farm, after a two year hiatus.
Over 200,000 fans have set up camp, in what is expected to be the biggest festival yet.
Headliners this year include Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.
Here’s everything you need to know about when you can catch Paul McCartney and the Saturday set times.
Who is headlining Glastonbury on Saturday?
Saturday will see the second headliner take to the Pyramid Stage, with a performance from Sir Paul McCartney.
The “Let It Be” singer was supposed to headline Glastonbury 2020, before it was cancelled due to Covid.
At the grand old age of 80, he is the oldest artist to have ever headlined the festival.
The former Beatles star previously headlined the festival back in 2004 and recalled the experience in his book The Lyrics.
McCartney explained that Glastonbury was a “very special” place.
He added: “Glastonbury is also said to be the place where King Arthur is buried. So, one way or another, it’s a very special place and it has a very definite vibe. There is simply no denying that it has a distinct aura.
“Ever since the 1960s I’ve been interested in constellations, cosmology and cosmic sounds”
McCartney has removed the song Back in the USSR from his setlist, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, but fans can expect to hear many other of their favourite hits.
When is Sir Paul McCartney playing Glastonbury?
McCartney will be rocking out on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 25 June.
His set begins at 9:30pm and will finish at 11:45pm, giving fans a lengthy showtime of 135 minutes.
The former Beatles star took to Twitter before his performance to ask fans to help create their favourite Paul McCartney playlist.
What is the full Saturday schedule at Glastonbury?
The second day of the festival has a jam packed schedule which includes a headline set from Sir Paul McCartney.
Here is the full Saturday schedule for Glastonbury 2022.
Pyramid Stage
- Paul McCartney: 9:30pm – 11:45pm
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: 7:15pm – 8:30pm
- Haim: 5:30pm – 6:30pm
- Aj Tracey: 4:00pm – 4:45pm
- Easy Life: 2:30pm – 4:30pm
- Joy Crookes: 1:15pm – 2:00pm
- Les Amazones D’afrique: 12:00pm – 12:45pm
The Other Stage
- Megan Thee Stallion: 10:30pm – 11:45pm
- Burna Boy: 8:30pm – 9:30pm
- Olivia Rodrigo: 6:45pm – 7:45pm
- Glass Animals: 5:15pm – 6:15pm
- Metronomy: 3:45pm – 4:45pm
- Skunk Anansie: 2:15pm – 3:15pm
- Tems: 1:00pm – 1:45pm
- Hak Baker: 11:45am – 12:30pm
West Holts Stage
- Roisin Murphy: 10:15pm – 11:45pm
- Caribou: 8:30pm – 9:30pm
- Leon Bridges: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
- Celeste: 5:30pm – 6:30pm
- Yves Tumor: 4:15pm – 5:00pm
- Black Midi: 2:45pm – 3:45pm
- Brass Against: 1:15pm – 2:15pm
- Kikagaku Moyo: 11:30am – 12:30pm
John Peel Stage
- Jamie T: 10:30pm – 11:45pm
- Yungblud: 9:00pm – 10:00pm
- Ghetts: 7:30pm – 8:30pm
- Pa Salieu: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
- Beabadoobee: 4:30pm – 5:30pm
- Self Esteem: 3:15pm – 4:00pm
- Holly Humberstone: 2:00pm – 2:45pm
- Enny: 12:45pm – 1:30pm
- Go_a: 11:30am – 12:15pm
Park Stage
- Jessie Ware: 11:00pm – 12:15am
- Mitski: 9:15pm – 10:15pm
- The Avalanches: 7:45pm – 8:45pm
- Big Thief: 6:15pm – 7:15pm
- Squid: 4:45pm – 5:45pm
- Sampa The Great: 3:15pm – 4:15pm
- Gabriels: 2:00pm – 2:45pm
- Katy J Pearson: 12:45pm – 1:30pm
- Yasmin Williams: 11:30am – 12:10pm
Acoustic Stage
- The Waterboys: 9:30pm – 11:00pm
- Richard Thompson: 8:00pm – 9:00pm
- Scouting For Girls: 6:30pm – 7:30pm
- Tony Christie: 5:30pm – 6:15pm
- Chris Difford: 4:30pm – 5:15pm
- Grainne Duffy: 3:30pm – 4:15pm
- Laura Veirs: 2:30pm – 3:10pm
- Katherine Priddy: 1:40pm – 2:20pm
- 49th & Main: 12:45pm – 1:25pm
- Tom Webber Best Demo Of The Year: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
Avalon Stage
- The Hoosiers: 11:05pm – 12:15am
- Lamb: 9:35pm – 10:35pm
- Ward Thomas: 8:05pm – 9:05pm
- Dr. John Cooper Clarke: 6:25pm – 7:40pm
- Tom Robinson Band: 5:05pm – 6:05pm
- Molotov Jukebox: 3:35pm – 4:35pm
- Grace Petrie: 2:05pm – 3:05pm
- The Longest Johns: 12:40pm – 1:35pm
- Nia Wyn: 11:30am – 12:10pm
Left Field
- Yard Act: 9:00pm – 10:00pm
- Billy Nomates: 7:30pm – 8:15pm,
- Kam-bu: 6:15pm – 6:45pm
- Asylums: 5:00pm – 5:45pm
- Radical Round Up With Billy Bragg – Seb Lowe, Tom A. Smith, Jess Silk: 3:00pm – 4:30pm
- Debates: What’s Next For The Climate Emergency With Kam-bu, Harpreet Kaur Paul, Stop Cambo, Rebecca Newsom, Scarlett Westbrook: 1:30pm – 2:30pm
- Debates: State Of The Nation: Politics In Crisis With Andy Burnham, Francis Foley, Mete Coban, Shaista Aziz, John Harris: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
The Glade
- Richard Fearless: 1:50am – 2:55am
- English Disco Lovers: 12:50am – 1:50am
- Andy C: 11:10pm – 12:04am
- Nia Archives: 10:00pm – 11:00pm
- Gentleman’s Dub Club: 8:50pm – 9:50pm
- Don Letts: 8:30pm – 8:50pm
- Gardna & Friends Ft Drs, Catching Cairo, Don Letts, Jem Cooke: 7:30pm – 8:30pm
- Hollie Cook: 6:30pm – 7:30pm
- Don Letts: 6:00pm – 6:30pm
- Carl Cox & Eric Powell’s Mobile Disco Ft Incognito: 2:00pm – 6:00pm
- Tony Andrews Eclectic Groove: 1:00pm – 2:00pm