This will be the first Glastonbury since the Covid-19 pandemic and features headliners including Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish

With just a week to go, Glastonbury festival is back at Worthy Farm after two years of cancellations due to Covid-19.

The first festival since 2020 will feature headliners including Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and plenty of other acts.

However, festival goers are already facing challenges, with the largest rail strike in the country happening over the Glastonbury weekend.

This week the UK is currently in the midst of a heatwave, with the south west seeing temperatures soaring into the high twenties.

Will the sunshine extend until the Glastonbury music festival? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Glastonbury?

Glastonbury Festival will be kicking off at Worthy Farm on Wednesday 22 June, ending on Sunday 26 June.

Crowds of festival-goers watch the Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2019 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

More than 200,000 festival fans are expected to attend, with people set to arrive from 22 June.

The festival performances and shows begin on 24 June.

What is the weather forecast for Glastonbury?

Glastonbury is known to be notoriously muddy when it rains, so will you need to pack your welly boots?

Festival revellers roll in the mud at the Glastonbury Festival in 2016 (Pic: Getty Images)

BBC Weather has a reassuring prediction of sunshine, clouds and average temperatures of 20C.

The Met Office forecast only extends until 21 June, so does not yet have the predictions for the festival.

However, they have predicted “fine and dry” weather for the south west of England at the end of June, which is when Glastonbury falls.

Festival goers will be relieved to read there is no sign yet of rain, however, this could all change in the next week.

The south west of England is currently bracing for the first summer heatwave of 2022.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 29C on 17 June, but are expected to cool down before the festival kicks off.

Here is the full BBC Weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival:

Wednesday 22 June: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, with high temperatures of 17C and lows of 11C

Thursday 23 June: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, with high temperatures of 17C and lows of 11C

Friday 24 June: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, with high temperatures of 17C and lows of 11C

Saturday 25 June: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, with high temperatures of 18C and lows of 11C

Sunday 26 June: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, with high temperatures of 17C and lows of 11C

How long will the heatwave last in the UK?

The UK is bracing itself for the first heatwave of summer 2022.

According to the Met Office, temperatures are expective to “rise throughout the week,” with 17 June seeing the southern half of the UK see highs of “30C or even 33C in isolated spots.”

In a statement the Met Office said: “This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is still unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June. Many areas will also see some warm nights with temperatures expected to be in the mid to high teens overnight.”

The heatwave is not expected to last until Glastobury, with cooler temperatures predicted for the festival.

Will the train strikes impact Glastonbury?

The UK will is also preparing for three days of rail strikes next week.

The strikes which will take place during the Glastonbury Festival are expected to cause widespread disruption.

Network Rail have said that half of its lines will be closed as part of the strike on 21, 23 and 25th June.

The strike timetable is still being finalised, but it is expected that festival goers travelling to Somerset will be hit.