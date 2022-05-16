Queen Elizabeth II has marked a historic 70 year reign on the throne

A series of special events have been planned to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee .

Her Majesty became the only British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne in February, and in celebration a special four day bank holiday will take place in June.

Over those four days, June 2 to 5, a variety of official events have been organised.

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The Queen actually ascended to the throne on 6 February 1952, but as this is also the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, she has never wanted to celebrate it.

Instead, Her Majesty has preferred to mark important milestones in June.

The Platinum Jubilee will take place on Friday 3 June 2022, much like the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees, with it also being hoped that the summer month will give better weather .

What events have been planned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

A number of official events have been planned for the Platinum Jubilee.

They are below.

Thursday 2 June

Trooping the Colour: The Queen’s Birthday Parade will be held on Thursday 2 June, starting at 11am.

The colour will be trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards, and more than 1200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division will put on a display of military pageantry on Horse Guards Parade, together with hundreds of Army musicians and around 240 horses.

This annual event has now marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years.

During the Queen’s birthday parade a royal gun salute will be fired.

Once the parade has ended and the royal procession has returned to Buckingham Palace, the royal family’s balcony appearance will take place, as has happened in previous years.

There will also be a special flypast to coincide with the royal family’s balcony appearance.

People will be able to watch the event live on the BBC and Sky.

Platinum Jubilee Beacons: The United Kingdom’s long tradition of celebrating royal jubilees, weddings and coronations with the lighting of beacons will continue for the Platinum Jubilee.

A beacon chain has become a symbol of unity across towns, borders, countries and continents.

In 1977, 2002 and 2012, beacons commemorated the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees of The Queen, and also Her Majesty’s 90th birthday in 2016.

There are three kinds of beacon events; community beacons, Commonwealth beacons and the principle beacon.

Over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK overseas territories.

Beacons will also be lit in all 54 capital cities of the Commonwealth.

The principal beacon will be lit in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace at 9pm.

Find out more on the Queen’s jubilee beacons website .

Friday 3 June

Service of Thanksgiving: A Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral, London.

Great Paul, the largest church bell in the country, will be rung for the service. It was made in 1882 but fell silent in the 1970s due to a broken mechanism.

It was restored in 2021 and has been rung on eight occasions since, but this will be the first royal occasion it will be rung for.

Saturday 4 June

The derby at Epsom Downs: Her Majesty, accompanied by members of the royal family, will attend the derby at Epsom Downs.

You can find out more on the official website .

Platinum Party at the Palace: A platinum party at the palace event will be held on Saturday, 4 June.

The celebration will see celebrity singers perform musical tributes to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, although it is not known yet who they are.

In total, 22,000 people will attend the event including 10,000 allocated in a public ballot and 5,000 tickets for key workers.

Live coverage of the event will be hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp on BBC One, BBC iPlayer .

Sunday 5 June

The Big Jubilee Lunch: Over ten million people across the UK are expected to be joining the celebrations to share food and fun with members of their local community at big jubilee lunches.

Over 60,000 people have registered to host these lunches over the bank holiday weekend, with events ranging from world record attempts for the longest street party to back garden barbeques.

Over 600 international big jubilee lunches are also being planned throughout the Commonwealth and beyond, from Canada to Brazil, New Zealand to Japan and South Africa to Switzerland.

If you wish to host a big jubilee lunch, you can still sign up online to receive a free pack which includes advice on how to get street parties started.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant: The pageant will serve as an opportunity for thousands of people to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

It will bring iconic moments from The Queen’s reign to life, as well as showcasing the changing society over the past seven decades.

​The gold state carriage, led by the sovereign’s escort, will lead the pageant.

The latest digital technology will be used to evoke the excitement of the historic day in 1952 when the Queen went on her journey to be crowned.

The Queen will not travel in the regal gold state carriage, but the palace has said there will be a surprise.

In total, 10,000 people will be involved, including the military, over 6,000 volunteers, performers, key workers and 2,500 members of the general public.

Famous faces from music, film, sport and the arts will take part in the pageant too, but it has not yet been revealed who they are.

The pageant will culminate with the singing of the national anthem, God Save the Queen, and a gospel choir to the sounds of the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines.