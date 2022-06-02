The Platinum Jubilee Pageant celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne

The Platinum Jubilee is a four-day event celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne and is being marked by street parties and events around the UK.

One of the biggest celebrations will be the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will take place in London at the end of the Jubilee weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when can you see it, and what performances will it feature? Here’s what you need to know.

Members of the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force conduct a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

When is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant?

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will begin at 2.30 pm on Sunday (5 June 2022).

The event will travel through London and should last over two hours. The route will begin on Whitehall, turn under Admiralty Arch, and then continue past The Mall before finishing outside Buckingham Palace around the Queen Victoria Memorial.

From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday, June 2, 2022 as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Members of the public can watch the Pageant from viewing areas, and the event is free and open to the public.

There will also be large TV screens at Whitehall and The Mall, as well as St James’ Park.

What is the schedule for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant?

According to the official website, the Pageant will “have all the excitement and spectacle of an international parade and carnival – awe-inspiring and filled with marvel and delight.

“The Pageant will combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume to celebrate Her Majesty’s unwavering duty, love of the natural world and dedication to the Commonwealth.”

The gold state coach passes the Houses of Parliament during an early morning rehearsal through London ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will split into four acts, each celebrating the Queen’s reign:

Act One: For Queen and Country: a military spectacle, celebrating the UK Armed Forces from all three Services, along with military personnel from across the Commonwealth including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, Ghana, Belize, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, and beyond.

Act Two: Time of our Lives: a display looking at how life has changed since 1952, and over the Queen’s 70 years as monarch.

The Queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony this afternoon with her immediate family (image: PA)

Act Three: Let’s Celebrate: this act will feature dances, carnival processions, installations and creative displays from arts organisations including Trigger (from Bristol), Bridgwater (from Somerset) and Shademakers (from the Isle of Wight). Mahogany, from London, will also reimagine the Coronation in an Afro-Caribbean Carnival style.

Act Four: Happy and Glorious: the finale at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside of Buckingham Palace. Here, icons from the music, comedy, film and art worlds will pay tribute to the Queen.

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on TV

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will air on BBC One, ITV and Sky with live coverage on BBC iPlayer.

Jubilee coverage will be shown on BBC One throughout the weekend.

On 4 June, the BBC will also be broadcasting the Platinum Party at the Palace concert . The concert will feature stars including Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Sir Rod Stewart and Duran Duran.