The Platinum Jubilee is a four-day event celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne and is being marked by street parties and events around the UK.
One of the biggest celebrations will be the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will take place in London at the end of the Jubilee weekend.
But when can you see it, and what performances will it feature? Here’s what you need to know.
When is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant?
The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will begin at 2.30 pm on Sunday (5 June 2022).
The event will travel through London and should last over two hours. The route will begin on Whitehall, turn under Admiralty Arch, and then continue past The Mall before finishing outside Buckingham Palace around the Queen Victoria Memorial.
Members of the public can watch the Pageant from viewing areas, and the event is free and open to the public.
There will also be large TV screens at Whitehall and The Mall, as well as St James’ Park.
What is the schedule for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant?
According to the official website, the Pageant will “have all the excitement and spectacle of an international parade and carnival – awe-inspiring and filled with marvel and delight.
“The Pageant will combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume to celebrate Her Majesty’s unwavering duty, love of the natural world and dedication to the Commonwealth.”
The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will split into four acts, each celebrating the Queen’s reign:
Act One: For Queen and Country: a military spectacle, celebrating the UK Armed Forces from all three Services, along with military personnel from across the Commonwealth including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, Ghana, Belize, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, and beyond.
Act Two: Time of our Lives: a display looking at how life has changed since 1952, and over the Queen’s 70 years as monarch.
Act Three: Let’s Celebrate: this act will feature dances, carnival processions, installations and creative displays from arts organisations including Trigger (from Bristol), Bridgwater (from Somerset) and Shademakers (from the Isle of Wight). Mahogany, from London, will also reimagine the Coronation in an Afro-Caribbean Carnival style.
Act Four: Happy and Glorious: the finale at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside of Buckingham Palace. Here, icons from the music, comedy, film and art worlds will pay tribute to the Queen.
How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on TV
The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will air on BBC One, ITV and Sky with live coverage on BBC iPlayer.
Jubilee coverage will be shown on BBC One throughout the weekend.
On 4 June, the BBC will also be broadcasting the Platinum Party at the Palace concert. The concert will feature stars including Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Sir Rod Stewart and Duran Duran.
Dance group Diversity, Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and film composer Hans Zimmer will also appear. Sir Elton John has recorded an exclusive performance.