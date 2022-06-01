Banks are just one of the shops and services which will be operating with different opening and closing times over the long weekend

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne in 2022, and to celebrate a special four day weekend has been granted by the government to allow everyone the time to mark this once in a lifetime occasion.

Plans are well underway for events up and down the country for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee , including local street parties .

There’s also a number of official events planned over the long weekend, which runs from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, including Trooping the Colour and an RAF flypast .

But, the four day weekend brings with it disruption to some everyday services, as some shops and facilities will close to allow their staff the time off.

So, what if you need to complete a financial transaction over the weekend or get some money advice? Will your local bank be open?

Here’s what you need to know.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee factfile.

Will banks be open over the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

Most banks will be closed on Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June.

The exception to this is Metro Bank, which has confirmed its branches will be open from 11am to 5pm on these days.

The following banks will be closed completely on these days:

Barclays

Halifax

HSBC

Lloyds

NatWest/Royal Bank of Scotland

Santander

TSB

All banks are expected to open during their usual service hours from Saturday 4 June.

People are, however, advised to check with their bank provider and local branch as timings may vary.

You can do this by visiting the website of your bank, looking at the social media for your bank or calling your local branch directly.

The Post Office has also reminded people that if they do need to withdraw money when their local bank is closed, they may be able to do so in a Post Office branch instead.

A tweet posted on the official Post Office Twitter page read: “Need cash this bank holiday? Pop into your local branch and withdraw for free #PlatinumJubilee”.

What other shops and services are affected by the bank holiday?

During bank holidays in the UK, stores are often shut or operating during reduced hours and with reduced staff.

This means the services they would usually provide are either unavailable or limited.

There will be changes to Royal Mail and Post Office services as well.

If you receive a benefit payment you can also expect that to be affected by the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

Why are we celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates the Queen’s 70 year reign on the throne.

Her Majesty officially celebrated her 70th anniversary as monarch on 6 February 2022.

However, that date also marked 70 years since the death of her father, King George VI, and was therefore not an occasion she wished to celebrate.