The Platinum Jubilee weekend means that for people who receive benefits there will be a change in their benefit payment date.

The country is preparing for another four-day weekend - this one in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee , between 2 and 5 June.

This year, Queen Elizabeth II has marked 70 years on the throne - and to celebrate everyone in the UK has been granted an extra bank holiday.

So, why will there be a change in benefit payments date and when can you expect your benefit payment to arrive?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What benefits will be affected?

Benefit payments including universal credit, child tax credits, working tax credits, child benefit, employment support allowance (ESA), personal independence payments (PIP), jobseeker’s allowance (JSA), carer’s allowance, attendance allowance and pension credits are affected by bank holidays.

Why will there be a change to benefit payment dates?

All banks are shut over bank holidays, and so benefits are processed differently during these dates.

When will benefit payments be received?

If you are due to receive a benefit payment over a bank holiday then you can expect it to arrive in your bank account early.

This is because banks will process all payments ahead of time before they close for a long weekend.

The Department of Work and Pensions has confirmed the payment date you can expect for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

If your payment date falls on Thursday 2 June or Friday 3 June you can expect to receive your money on Wednesday 1 June as both of those days are public holidays.

Why do we have a bank holiday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

This year, the late May bank holiday , which usually takes place on the last weekend in May, has been moved to sit alongside the additional bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign.

The bank holiday has been granted by the government to allow the UK to celebrate this event.

Queen Elizabeth II is the only British monarch in history to reach this milestone.

When are the other 2022 bank holiday dates?

There are still five more bank holiday dates to come this year.

Some are UK wide, while others are only in Scotland. They are all listed below.

Benefit recipients can also expect their payments to be received early during these dates too.

Monday 1 August: Summer bank holiday (Scotland only)

Monday 29 August: Summer bank holiday

Wednesday 1 November: St Andrew’s Day (Scotland only)

Monday 26 December: Boxing Day

Tuesday 27 December: Christmas Day substitute

The Department of Work and Pensions has not yet confirmed the exact benefit payment dates around these bank holidays.

What do I do if I need more financial help?

If the amount of benefit payment you are getting is not enough to live on, or you need help while you wait for your first payment to arrive, you can apply for a hardship payment.

You will, however, have to pay this back.