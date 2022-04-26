The new ‘thank holiday’ would make the extra day off on 3 June this year to mark the Platinum Jubilee permanent from 2023

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering proposals to create a new UK bank holiday in honour of the Queen.

The new “thank holiday” would make the extra day off on 3 June this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee permanent from 2023.

The move has been supported by government ministers, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Hospitality UK, the Archbishop of Canterbury and others.

What are the proposals for the new bank holiday?

The new “thank holiday” would recognise the Queen’s “extraordinary service” and would also be in honour of people’s efforts to support their communities over the last two years during the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposals have won the support of Mr Sunak, as well as the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, according to The Telegraph and The Express.

The Telegraph reported that Mr Sunak had asked the Treasury for formal advice on the suggestion, and also said Downing Street had asked the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) to carry out a review of the matter.

It cited a source as saying: “The Treasury is not saying no off the bat despite previously being institutionally allergic to the idea of a new bank holiday.

“Rishi is supportive of the campaign and the thought behind it and has asked for all the projected costs.”

The Express also reported that the Chancellor was “looking at proposals carefully”.

When is the bank holiday in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

There will be a special extended bank holiday weekend in June to celebrate the Queen’s historic milestone of 70 years on the throne.