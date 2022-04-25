Temperatures are set to tumble in the coming days as strong winds come off the North Sea

Another scorcher of a bank holiday weekend looks to be off the cards as the Met Office forecasts frost, bitter easterly winds and a huge temperature drop for the beginning of May.

Temperatures could drop to as low as 4C in London next week, and as cold as freezing in Scotland, parts of Belfast and across parts of northern England.

It comes after Easter Sunday saw temperatures reach 19C for some areas.

What has the Met Office said?

Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall said: “High pressure starts to drift towards the north of the UK this weekend allowing lower pressure to develop to the south of the UK.

“This means we start to see an easterly feed to our winds and with this it will turn cooler over the next few days.”

He added: “We will continue to see easterly winds dragging in the winds from the North Sea and this will peg back temperatures through the rest of this month.

“It will start to feel that little bit colder particularly if you are on the eastern side of the UK where we will see those cooler winds coming in from the North Sea.”

Temperatures will sink to freezing overnight with highs of just 16C by day, according to the Met Office’s Greg Dewhurst.

He said: “The easterly breeze will be a big feature of this weekend’s weather.

“Looking at the pressure pattern for Saturday, low pressure sat to the south of the UK high pressure sat to the north will bring a brisk easterly flow across the whole of the UK.”

He added: “The noticeable feature will be the wind on Saturday gusting at 25 to 30mph coming in off the North Sea.

“In the best of the sunshine, we expect highs of 15 or 16C, but under the cloud you might need another layer handy as it will feel chillier than of late.”

How much will temperatures drop?

Temperatures will start to tumble through the coming days and on Monday 2 May.

The Met Office predicted that the East of the UK will see chiller weather from Thursday night before a dip in temperatures across the South with cloudy conditions expected.

Experts have warned that those in the north of the UK can expect nights as cold as -5C, while those in the south could see temperatures reach as low as -2C.

A night falling below 1.8C at Heathrow would be the coldest May temperature at the airport since 1997, according to the Met Office, the Sun Online reports.

However, some areas may manage to enjoy some sunshine during the bank holiday weekend.