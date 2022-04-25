The UK could be colder than Sweden from next week with freezing temperatures lasting into the May Bank Holiday weekend

Temperatures are set to plunge next month as forecasters warn the UK will be plunged into a -5C “Russian chill”.

The UK is expected to be colder than Sweden with widespread frost and snow flurries forecast, which could see the coldest start to May in 25 years.

How much will temperatures drop in May?

Experts have warned that those in the north of the UK can expect nights as cold as -5C in May, while those in the south could see temperatures reach as low as -2C.

A night falling below 1.8C at Heathrow would be the coldest May temperature at the airport since 1997, according to the Met Office, the Sun Online reports.

The sub-zero drop will mean the UK is even colder than Stockholm’s 3C nights.

The freezing forecast is set to last seven days into the May Bank Holiday weekend, but some areas could escape the icy blasts.

London is forecast to enjoy a few days at 17C, although a northeasterly wind-chill will mean highs of 11C to 16C will feel more like 9C to 14C.

The drop in temperatures comes straight after the glorious sunshine of the Easter bank holiday weekend, when Brits were basking in glorious sunshine hotter than Madrid and the Algarve.

What have forecasters said?

Ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond of weather trending said there will be a “cooler trend to end April” with the weather system set to “go into reverse”.

He said: “Fresh waves of Arctic air mean a good chance, even across southern Britain, of temperatures falling close to or below freezing.

“One or two wintry showers are not ruled out later in the week, most likely on higher ground in the North.”

Meanwhile a Met Office forecaster said: “North-easterly winds will bring cooler air, with chilly nights and widespread frosts possible.

“Temperatures are slightly below or near normal into the start of May, with mainly dry conditions this week but showers possible in the North.”

When is the May Bank Holiday?

The long Easter weekend is followed by another bank holiday at the beginning of May, which falls on Monday 2.