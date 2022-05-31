There will be a change to some Royal Mail services and Post Office and bank and opening times over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday

2022 marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and to celebrate a number of local events and official events have been planned in June.

This year, the late May bank holiday , which usually takes place on the last weekend in May, has been moved to sit alongside the additional bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth II ’s 70-year reign.

This means that we can look forward to a four-day weekend from 2 to 5 June.

So, if you are expecting a letter or a parcel, or need to send one, then you need to know when the Royal Mail and post office are operating over those days.

You also need to know when you will be able to visit your bank if you need any financial help or complete any transactions.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Does Royal Mail deliver on bank holidays?

Royal Mail delivers and collects mail and packages on most days of the year, including Saturdays and now even Sundays in some cases.

Workers do not usually deliver or collect on bank holidays and public holidays, but there are some exceptions throughout the year.

For example, while there were no deliveries or collections on Good Friday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, people in Scotland experienced a normal service.

Will Royal Mail deliver over the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

On Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June, which are the Spring Bank Holiday and the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday respectively, there are no collections or deliveries in any part of the UK.

Normal posting and deliveries will be carried out from the next day, Saturday 4 June, but there may be a slight delay in service as postal workers deal with demand.

You can find out more about post deliveries in your area on public holidays by visiting the official Royal Mail website .

Will post offices be open over the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

The Post Office has advised on its official Twitter page that store opening hours may be affected this Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

Some post offices, including those operating from inside other stores, could be closed or open for a reduced number of hours, while others could be open as normal.

People are advised to check the opening and closing times of their local branch before making a visit. You can use the Post Office branch finder to do this.

Will banks be open over the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

Most banks will be closed on Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June.

The exception to this is Metro Bank, which has confirmed its branches will be open from 11am to 5pm on these days.

The following banks will be closed completely on these days:

Barclays

Halifax

HSBC

Lloyds

NatWest/Royal Bank of Scotland

Santander

TSB

All banks are expected to open during their usual service hours from Saturday 4 June.

The Post Office has also reminded people that if they do need to withdraw money when their local bank is closed, they may be able to do so in a Post Office branch instead.

What other shops and services are affected by the bank holiday?

During bank holidays in the UK, stores are often shut or operating during reduced hours and with reduced staff.

This means the services they would usually provide are either unavailable or limited.

Some supermarkets are reducing their opening hours over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, and some hardware stores are changing their opening hours too.

If you receive a benefit payment you can also expect that to be affected by the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee factfile.

Why are we celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates the Queen’s 70 year reign on the throne.

Her Majesty officially celebrated her 70th anniversary as monarch on 6 February 2022.

However, that date also marked 70 years since the death of her father, King George VI, and was therefore not an occasion she wished to celebrate.