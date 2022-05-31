There will be a change in the opening hours of some hardware stores between Thursday 2 June and Sunday 5 June

The Platinum Jubilee weekend is just around the corner, and for many people this brings the opportunity to enjoy a four day break from work in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II ’s 70 year reign on the throne.

Many workers are being given two extra days off work, the Spring Bank Holiday and the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday , which fall on Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June, ahead of the usual weekend days of Saturday and Sunday.

Time away from work may not mean time away from a task or two for some, however, as a bank holiday weekend is typically a time when people complete jobs around their homes and gardens.

If you’re planning on sprucing up your study or brightening up your bedroom over the bank holiday weekend, then you’ll need to know when the hardware shops are open for you to go and pick up your paint brushes.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are the hardware shops open over the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

Each of the main hardware stores have different opening and closing times over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Shoppers are, however, advised to check the opening times of their local store before visiting as times may change at certain shops.

Here’s the general opening times for the major hardware stores.

B&Q

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 8pm

Friday 3 June: 7am - 8pm

Saturday 4 June: 7am - 8pm

Sunday 5 June: 10am - 4pm

Visit the B&Q store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Wickes

Thursday 2 June: 7.30am - 6pm

Friday 3 June: 7.30am - 6pm

Saturday 4 June: 7am - 7pm

Sunday 5 June: 10am - 4pm

Visit the Wickes store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Homebase

Thursday 2 June: 8am - 8pm

Friday 3 June: 8am - 8pm

Saturday 4 June: 8am - 8pm

Sunday 5 June: 10am - 4pm

Visit the Homebase store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Screwfix

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 8pm

Friday 3 June: 7am - 8pm

Saturday 4 June: 7am - 6pm

Sunday 5 June: 9am - 4pm (or 1pm to 6pm in Northern Ireland)

On Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June, there will be a change to the general times at six stores. They are as follows:

Nottingham Bulwell: 8am to 6pm

Brentford: 9am– 4pm

Clitheroe Barrow: 9am – 4pm

North Walsham: 9am– 4pm

Ringwood: 10am – 4pm

Ilford: 10am – 4pm

Visit the Screwfix store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

What other shops and services are affected by the bank holiday?

During bank holidays in the UK, stores are often shut or operating during reduced hours and with reduced staff.

This means the services they would usually provide are either unavailable or limited.

Some supermarkets are reducing their opening hours over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, some banks will be closed, and there will be changes to Royal Mail and Post Office services too.

If you receive a benefit payment you can also expect that to be affected by the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

Why are we celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates the Queen’s 70 year reign on the throne.

Her Majesty officially celebrated her 70th anniversary as monarch on 6 February 2022.

However, that date also marked 70 years since the death of her father, King George VI, and was therefore not an occasion she wished to celebrate.