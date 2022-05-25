No matter which supermarket is near to you, you need to know when you can visit over the bank holiday weekend in June

People across the country are looking forward to celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a special four day bank holiday weekend.

The extended bank holiday weekend will take place between Thursday 2 June and Sunday 5 June - and to mark Queen Elizabeth II ’s historic 70 year reign on the throne many people are to be given extra days off work.

That means that there will be a change in when the supermarkets are open, so if you’re planning to serve guests a bank holiday banquet then you need to know when you’ll be able to visit your local store.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time are supermarkets open over the May bank holiday weekend?

Each of the eight main supermarkets have different opening and closing times over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Shoppers are, however, advised to check the opening times of their local store before visiting, as times may change at certain shops.

Here are the general opening times for the major supermarkets.

Morrisons

Thursday 2 June: 6am - 10pm

Friday 3 June: 6am - 10pm

Saturday 4 June: 6am - 10pm

Sunday 5 June: 10am - 4pm

Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Tesco

Superstores

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 8pm

Friday 3 June: 7am - 8pm

Saturday 4 June: 7am - 10pm

Sunday 5 June: 10am - 4pm

Express stores

Thursday 2 June: 6am - 11pm

Friday 3 June: 6am - 11pm

Saturday 4 June: 6am - 11pm

Sunday 5 June: 6am - 11pm

Extra stores

Thursday 2 June: 6am - 8pm

Friday 3 June: 6am - 8pm

Saturday 4 June: 6am - Midnight

Sunday 5 June: 10am - 4pm

Visit the Tesco store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Aldi

Thursday 2 June: 8am - 10pm

Friday 3 June: 8am - 10pm

Saturday 4 June: 8am - 10pm

Sunday 5 June: 10am - 4pm

Visit the Aldi store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Lidl

Thursday 2 June: 8am - 8pm

Friday 3 June: 8am - 8pm

Saturday 4 June: 8am - 10pm

Sunday 5 June: 10am - 4pm

Visit the Lidl store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Asda

Thursday 2 June: 6am - 10pm

Friday 3 June: 6am - 10pm

Saturday 4 June: 6am - 10pm

Sunday 5 June: 10am - 4pm

Visit the Asda store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Sainsbury’s

Superstores

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 8pm

Friday 3 June: 7am - 8pm

Saturday 4 June: 6am - 10pm

Sunday 5 June: 10am - 4pm

Local stores

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 11pm

Friday 3 June: 7am - 11pm

Saturday 4 June: 7am - 11pm

Sunday 5 June: 7am - 11pm

Visit the Sainsbury’s store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Waitrose

Thursday 2 June: 8am - 7pm

Friday 3 June: 8am - 7pm

Saturday 4 June: 8am - 9pm

Sunday 5 June: 10.30am to 4.30am

Visit the Waitrose store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Co-op

Thursday 2 June: 7am - 10pm

Friday 3 June: 7am - 10pm

Saturday 4 June: 7am - 10pm

Sunday 5 June: 7am - 10pm

Visit the Co-op store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Why do we have a bank holiday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

This year, the late May bank holiday , which usually takes place on the last weekend in May, has been moved to sit alongside the additional bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign.

The bank holiday has been granted by the government to allow the UK to celebrate this event.

Queen Elizabeth II is the only British monarch in history to reach this milestone.

What other shops and services are affected by the bank holiday?

During bank holidays in the UK, stores are often shut or operating during reduced hours and with reduced staff.

This means the services they would usually provide are either unavailable or possibly limited.

Some hardware stores are reducing their opening hours over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend so it’s best to make sure you know what opening times your local stores are operating too before you plan any bank holiday meals.

Royal Mail deliveries and collections are also changed by the bank holiday, and Post Office opening times will be affected too.

If you receive a benefit payment you can also expect that change due the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

What will the weather be like on the bank holiday weekend?

The Met Office predicts in their long range bank holiday forecast that dry conditions are likely for most of the country in early June.

In the week leading up to the bank holiday, however, we can expect more unsettled conditions bringing spells of rain or showers for most.

Forecasters say that temperatures are likely to be close to or above average expected for this time of year across the UK during the bank holiday weekend, and that the warmest weather will be in the south.