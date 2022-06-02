A group called Animal Rebellion said they had disrupted the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations “demanding that royal land is reclaimed”

Protestors disrupted the Trooping the Colour parade in London, as the Queen watched on (Getty Images)

Several protesters of the campaign group Animal Rebellion were arrested by police after they entered the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour, as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A group of demonstrators were dragged by police out of the path of a military band as they marched along at around 10.10am.

Pro-vegan climate and animal rights campaign group Animal Rebellion has claimed those involved are part of the organisation.

What happened?

Some of the protesters managed to sit down in the road before being pulled away by officers. One of those sitting wore a golden crown around a hat, while the other sat facing the soldiers holding a piece of paper.

Another person walked ahead of the band holding a small poster which read “Reclaim Royal Land” above their head.

Police escort protestors away from the Mall during the Queen’s Birthday Parade (AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the disturbance, the band marched on and continued with the parade as police officers detained members of the group to the side.

What is Animal Rebellion?

Animal Rebellion is a pro-vegan climate and animal rights campaign group that came together in 2019.

The group said on Twitter that “animal rebels” were behind the disturbance.

The group said: “Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed.”

On its website, Animal Rebellion describes itself as a “mass movement that uses nonviolent civil disobedience to bring about a transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system, to halt mass extinction, alleviate the worst effects of climate breakdown and ensure justice for animals. We are a decentralised, global movement for climate and animal justice.”

They have three key “demands” listed:

“Government and big business must tell the truth by declaring animal agriculture to be a leading cause of the climate and ecological emergency.” “Government and big business must act now to transition to a plant-based food system in order to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.” “Government must create and be led by the decisions of a Citizens’ Assembly on climate and ecological justice.”

What did the police say?

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were for obstructing the highway.

The force said on Twitter: “A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall at approximately 10.10hrs today.

“The arrests were public order related for highway obstruction.

“Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”

Queen appears on Buckingham Palace balcony

Queen Elizabeth II watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade (Getty Images)

During the event the Queen appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, joined by the Duke of Kent.

She was wearing a dusky dove blue Angela Kelly coat which she was wearing in a photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.