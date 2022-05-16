This year the celebration, which starts at Buckingham Palace, will take place during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Trooping the Colour, which is also known as the Queen ’s Birthday Parade, takes place every year to mark the Queen’s official birthday .

This annual event has now marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years.

But, what exactly is Trooping the Colour , how is it celebrated and when will it take place this year?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is held annually in St James’s Park, central London, which is one of London’s eight Royal Parks.

It takes place on the park’s ceremonial parade ground, Horse Guards Parade.

It is a colourful military parade by the Household Division and is from two older military ceremonies; Trooping the Colour and Mounting the Queen’s Guard, both of which began during the early eighteenth century.

When is Trooping the Colour in 2022?

The Queen’s Birthday Parade normally takes place in early June.

This year, it will be held on Thursday 2 June, and will be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations .

In the two weeks leading up to the event, there are two rehearsals.

The Major General’s Review is usually held on the Saturday two weeks before the parade, and so will be held on Saturday 21 May.

The Colonel’s Review is usually held on the Saturday the week before the parade, and so will take place on Saturday 28 May.

What will happen during Trooping the Colour?

The event begins when the Queen inspects the troops herself.

The colour is the battalion flag that is trooped, or carried, slowly down the ranks of soldiers.

This was traditionally done so each man was familiar with his battalion’s flag, used as a rallying point during battle.

The colour will be trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards, and more than 1200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division will put on a display of military pageantry on Horse Guards Parade, together with hundreds of Army musicians and around 240 horses.

A royal gun salute will also be fired.

Once the parade has ended and the royal procession has returned to Buckingham Palace, the royal family’s balcony appearance will take place, as has happened in previous years.

There will also be a special flypast by the Royal Air Force to coincide with the royal family’s balcony appearance.

What time will Trooping the Colour take place?

The Parade begins at Horse Guards at 10am and will finish by 12.25pm.

The special flypast will take place at 1pm.

How can I get tickets to Trooping the Colour?

Tickets for seated stands around Horse Guards Parade were allocated by ballot in March, so if you were not successful in securing tickets then it is not now possible to get them.

People who successfully applied for tickets have been informed via email and have been invited to buy their tickets.

How can I watch Trooping the Colour?

The procession can be viewed along the grand processional route The Mall or along the edge of St James’s Park facing Horse Guards Parade.

For spectators in London, there will be an opportunity to watch the event via large screens, set up in St James’ Park.