The flypast will travel over various locations including Kent, Surrey, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire

The Royal Air Force will take part in a special flypast to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

This June, a series of events are planned to mark the 70 years that Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne.

It is the first time in British history that a monarch has reached this milestone.

So, just what is a flypast, where will you be able to see it, and when will it take place.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is a flypast?

A flypast is a ceremonial or honorific flight by a group of aircraft or a single aircraft.

When is the Platinum Jubilee flypast?

The main flypast will see a large formation of military aircraft perform over southern and eastern England on Thursday 2 June.

There will also be a rehearsal which will be held on one day between 24 and 27 May, depending on the weather.

The rehearsal is planned for Tuesday 24 May, unless the weather forecast is not good enough and if that is the case then it will take place on one of the following days.

What is the rehearsal flypast route?

The rehearsal flypast route is split into multiple areas, rather than following an exact set path.

The rehearsal will start in the vicinity of the Wash, a rectangular bay and multiple estuary at the north-west corner of East Anglia on the East coast of England, where Norfolk meets Lincolnshire and both border the North Sea.

It will then fly over RAF Marham in Norfolk and RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire, before dispersing over northern Lincolnshire and southern Yorkshire.

The rehearsal flypast is expected to take place between 11.50am and 1.30pm.

What will the flypast route be on the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

The 2 June flypast will head over Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee .

It will start in the vicinity of the Wash, and travel over the North Sea, Southwold, parts of Suffolk and Southend, just like the rehearsal.

The flypast will then head to London via Swaffham, Thetford and Colchester, before flying over Buckingham Palace.

The dispersal will occur to the south and west of the London control zone over Kent, Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.

The flypast is expected to take place between 11.45am and 1.30pm.

When is the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend will take place between Thursday 2 June and Sunday 5 June.

The four day weekend has been planned to celebrate 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen officially celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession on 6 February 2022.

However, that date also marked 70 years since the death of her father, King George VI, and was therefore not an occasion she wished to celebrate.

The first week of June was instead chosen for the Platinum Jubilee weekend, just like the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees in 2002 and 2012 respectively.