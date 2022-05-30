More than 2,800 Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit around the world in commemoration of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The Tower of London, Windsor Great Park, Hillsborough Castle, Lambeth Palace, and the Queen’s estates of Sandringham and Balmoral will be among the locations of the UK’s flaming tributes, with beacons at historic sites.

The first beacons will be lit thousands of miles away on Thursday 2 June – the start of the extended Jubilee weekend – in Tonga and Samoa in the South Pacific.

The trail will then snake across the Pacific region, through Asia, then the 19 African Commonwealth member states, followed by Europe, and the Caribbean and Americas, with the final one in the Central American country of Belize in the Caribbean.

Late on Thursday evening, a senior royal, who has yet to be named, will illuminate Buckingham Palace’s principle beacon, a 21-metre towering Tree of Trees monument for the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

But where will your nearest beacon be, and when will it be lit?

Here is everything you need to know.

Where is my nearest beacon?

THe Scouts are erecting at least 70 beacons around the United Kingdom in honour of their patron, the Queen, from Cornwall in the south-west to the Highlands and Islands, Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, and the Norfolk Broads in the east.

Girlguiding will also light up to 70 beacons, while Walking With The Wounded will light beacons atop the UK’s four highest peaks: Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, Mount Snowdon, and Slieve Donard.

A beacon is lit outside Westminster Abbey as part of Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Thousands of beacons are being lit around the United Kingdom; if you wish to attend a local ceremony in person, visit the government website to find your nearest beacon lighting event or other Platinum Jubilee events.

Further afield, beacons will be illuminated in all 54 Commonwealth capitals for the first time,, covering five continents.

What time will they be lit?

The ‘Proclamation,’ which heralds the lighting of beacons later that evening, will be announced by town criers at 2pm, on 2 June.

Then, at 9.35pm towns with pipers or bands are invited to perform ‘Diu Regnare’ in a central area of their choosing.

Piper Stuart Liddell, 2020 Glenfiddich Champion and Pipe Major of the World Champion Pipe Band, composed the piece especially for the Jubilee.

Bugle and cornet players are being asked to deliver a special bugle call at 9.40 pm. to herald the ceremonial lighting of the beacons.

Finally, at 9.45pm local time, beacons will be illuminated across the UK.

As the beacons are lit, choirs of all sizes will perform the ‘Song For The Commonwealth’, the winner of a Commonwealth-wide competition held just a few months ago.

What else is happening?

As well as traditional beacons organised by charities, community groups, councils and other organisations, creative adaptations of the gesture are being staged to commemorate the monarch’s milestone.

The world’s longest public artwork, titled ‘Illuminated River’, will be lit up with a jubilant sequence of evolving colour and light, spanning nine key London bridges across the River Thames.