There are loads of discounts on offer this bank holiday weekend

With the Platinum Jubilee marking the Queen’s 70-year reign, supermarkets and big-name brands are offering special deals and discounts to celebrate the event.

We have rounded up some of the best deals across the bank holiday.

Supermarket and drinks deals

Morrisons has an abundance of deals inside their stores, with a four-for-two deal on different packs of sausauges and food to make your barbeque a treat.

On their website and store, Tesco has a range of deals moving down to Clubcard prices.

The supermarket chain is also giving away £700 to shoppers for the Jubilee Bank Holiday. They will give the money away to 70 crowned winners.

Asda has 27 different Jubilee-themed bundles, including items such as a mix-and-match deal for £7, which includes popular items such as a bbq rack of ribs, and fajita-style meatballs, Indian-style chicken wings, and even a slow cook hog roast.

The supermarket also has a rollback on 10% bottles of strawberry daiquiri and margarita pre-mixed cocktails, which simply require a shake before use, for just £7 a bottle.

In its food-to-order section, Sainsbury’s has several platters, perfect for barbeques and street parties.

There is a £20 chicken BBQ platter serving 10, featuring a selection of chicken products perfect including sweet chilli chicken and cajun chicken.

The supermarket has also teamed up with Yo! Sushi to create a number of different sushi platters, including a £10 crispy maki platter and an £18 salmon and prawn deluxe platter.

The supermarket has several afternoon tea sandwich platters, with a 30-piece classic sandwich selection tray costing just £20.

M&S is also selling drink party packs, with the Platinum Jubilee cocktail party picnic bag costing £40, and including a cool bag filled with five cocktails in a can (at 8% alcohol), a bottle of prosecco, a light strawberry and elderflower pressé, and a Platinum Jubilee ale.

From 27 May, Aldi shoppers can enjoy the ‘Costellore Prosecco Spumante’ prosecco for less than £5.

As well as prosecco, Champagne, wines and spirits are available, with savings of up to 60%.

One bargain includes the Nicolas De Montbart champagne from 31 May for £9.99, originally priced at £12.99.

In terms of BBQ food, buns are less than a pound, and you can get a six-pack of caramelised onion sausages for just £1.99. At £3.39, you can also get a four-pack of Aberdeen beef quarter pounders.

Lidl is holding a prize draw from 30 May to 5 June. Scanning the Lidl Plus app, you could win over 1250 prizes, including a grand prize of £10,000.

From 2 June, Lidl is holding a ‘big on a bubbly jubbly Jubilee’ where when products are gone, they’re gone.

They also have a range of Jubilee offers, including scotch eggs for 89p, deluxe sausage rolls for £1.79, all-butter scones for 99p, and a crate of 12 Budweiser bottled beers for just £8.49.

High Street and online brands sales and deals

The cosmetics and pharmacy superstore has announced a flash sale, with 10% off sales over £50 for online customers if you use the code SAVE10.

There’s also 3 for 2 on selected No 7 skincare - perfect if you want to stock up on some British Beauty products.

The electrical experts have announced ‘Epic Deals’ - and that translates to up to 70% off across selected items for the Jubilee Weekend

It’s a doozy of a sale - if you’re looking for a great smart TV, the LG OLED65A16LA 65” Smart 4K Ultra HD TV is marked down by a whopping £400 and a seriously impressive telly for just £899.

The much covetedNinja AF100UK Air Fryer is now £30 off, now a cool £99, while Apple Generation 2 earpods are also marked down by £20 to £99.

The perenially popular appliance brand Ninja has a mammoth sale on, with up to £70 off purchases over £99, and a free Union Jack apron thrown in for good measure.

We have our eye on the excellent Ninja Foodi MAX Pro Health Grill, marked down from £299.99 to £249.99

Simba, who for our money make some of the best boxed mattresses on the market, have a whopping sale on, ideal for purchasing the investment item of a good mattress for a reasonable price.

There’s up to 55% off mattresses, and 35% off accessories with your mattress purchase. And for good measure, their excellent bed frames have up to 45% off.

Need to refresh your summer wardrobe? With an eye-watering 70% off onsite, Asos is your one-stop shop for jubilee weekend clothing.

Pub and restaurant discounts

The fast-food chain Burger King will be selling Chicken and Vegan Royale burgers for only £1.99.

The deal is only available from 28 May to 5 June 2022 and is only available to order via a voucher available on the app.

Customers of Simmons Bar can get two limited edition cocktails for £10 this bank holiday weekend. One called ‘Her Majes-Tea Cocktail’ has specifically been made to celebrate the Jubilee.

Bank holiday customers at Franco Manca can get a free glass of prosecco when ordering at any of the chain’s stores.

Pizza Hut

Pizza hut is celebrating this occasion with a ‘Crown Crust Pizza’ available only for the bank holiday weekend.

The Crown Crust is regally shaped and is topped with Pizza Hut’s triple cheese blend.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has created a unique and appropriate way of celebrating this occasion - by selling limited-edition doughnuts.