Be warned - the rules differ in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

But will you be allowed to drink alcohol if you're at a street party?

Everything you need to know about drinking at Jubilee street parties (image: Getty Images)

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

This week marks the central week of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While she ascended the throne on 6 February 1952, she has always celebrated her Jubilees around the date of her official coronation.

This is because the official date of her ascension was also the date of her father - King George VI’s - death, and is therefore not one she wants to celebrate.

It means the official day for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations falls on 2 June.

But given the UK is marking a special anniversary, the government has announced an extra day’s bank holiday especially for the Jubilee on Friday (3 June), giving Brits an extended long weekend.

Street parties are set to take place across the UK to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (image: Getty Images)

What are the rules for street parties?

Many people will be hosting or attending street parties over the long weekend.

To be able to host an event in the road, you will have needed to have contacted your local council to get permission to close the road on which you’re planning to hold your street party.

Generally, this road has to be a quiet residential road rather than a major thoroughfare.

To have got permission from your local authority in time, you will have had to have applied two or three months ago.

You can drink in public in most parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland - but the rules are different in Scotland (image: Getty Images)

Those who have secured permission have to display the legal order for the road closure in the week running up to the street party.

On the day itself, they must set up road closure barriers.

What are the rules for alcohol at street parties?

While the guidance for pubs has been clear, the laws governing drinking alcohol in the street during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are less obvious.

England and Wales

In England and Wales you can drink in the street, unless a Public Spaces Protection Order PSPO) is in place in the area you’re in.

This provision under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 means police officers or council workers can ask you to hand over your booze if you’re drinking it or they feel like you’re likely to consume it.

Failure to do so could see you landed with a fine of up to £500.

PSPOs are usually introduced in places where anti-social behaviour has previously taken place over a prolonged period.

Councils usually list the active PSPOs they currently have in force on their website.

If alcohol is being consumed at your street party, you must also consider noise pollution under the Noise Act 1996, the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

So long as everyone brings their own booze to the street party - or all alcohol is provided free of charge - you will not need to apply for a temporary licence under the Licensing Act.

So it will be a good time to crack out the punchbowl and Pimm’s jugs.

Most parts of Scotland have bye-laws preventing public drinking, with Edinburgh being the biggest exception.

Anyone caught drinking in their street could face a straight-up £500 fine - unless they have received temporary special permission from their local council to have a tipple in the street.

Glasgow City Council has said it has not received any such applications.

You may need to remain in your driveway or front garden if you want to have a tipple during a Scottish Jubilee party (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Police Scotland has said it will be implementing “proportionate policing plans” over the long weekend.

To keep on the right side of the law, it’s worth checking what the rules are in your local area.

Usually, it’s fine to drink on private property - such as your driveway or front garden.

In Northern Ireland, you are generally allowed to consume alcohol in public - so long as you don’t get drunk.

If you do get hammered, you could be in line for a fixed penalty notice under the the Justice Act (NI) 2011 and will most likely have your alcohol taken away.

For those planning to hold a street party, it’s worth checking to see if your local council has any bye-laws in place to prevent drinking.