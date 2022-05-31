Here’s your guide to what to watch over the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, with a list of all the different Royal specials, a few documentary suggestions, and a look at some of the different films that are on over the next couple of days too.
There’s also a list of boxset recommendations too, just in case nothing on television catches your eye this bank holiday.
Jubilee Specials
Bargain Hunt
BBC One ● Wednesday 1 June @ 12:15pm
A special Jubilee version of Bargain Hunt. Royal enthusiasts tangle in search of regal bargains.
The Repair Shop
BBC One ● Wednesday 1 June @ 8pm
Jay Blades and team commemorate the Jubilee by restoring treasured heirlooms with royal significance.
Trooping the Colour
BBC One ● Thursday 2 June @ 10am
Huw Edwards and Kirsty Young present the annual ostentatious military ceremony.
The One Show
BBC One ● Thursday 2 June @ 6:30pm
Alex Jones and Ronan Keating hosting a special edition of BBC One’s evening magazine show.
EastEnders
BBC One ● Thursday 2 June @ 7:30pm
Prince Charles and Camilla visit Albert Square.
Platinum Beacons: Lighting up the Jubilee
BBC One ● Thursday 2 June @ 8pm
Kirsty Young hosts as beacons are lit around the world to celebrate the Jubilee. (Think something a little like the Olympic torch.)
The Jubilee Beacon Show
Sky News ● Thursday 2 June @ 9pm
Much the same as the BBC iteration. Gillian Joseph presents live from Buckingham Palace.
The Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving
BBC One ● Friday 3 June @ 9:15am
David Dimbleby, Kirsty Young, and Sophie Raworth present further celebrations of the Queen with this service held live in St. Paul’s Cathedral.
The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party
ITV ● Saturday 4 June @ 5pm
Jason Manford and Fleur East host the UK’s biggest street party, live in the AO Arena in Manchester.
Platinum Party at the Palace
BBC One ● Saturday 4 June @ 7:30pm
A palace concert to celebrate the Queen. Guests include Diana Ross, Craig David, Duran Duran, Queen (appropriately), Eurovision silver medallist Sam Ryder, George Ezra, and Hans Zimmer.
The Platinum Jubilee Pageant
BBC One ● Sunday 5 June @ 1pm
An elaborate military/celebrity spectacle, divided into four acts of around an hour each. Ed Sheeran sings after the Armed Forces stage manoeuvres and Basil Brush does stand-up.
Documentaries
The Queen: 70 Glorious Years
BBC One ● Thursday 2 June @ 10:40pm
Julie Walters narrates as different famous faces share their memories of the Queen.
The Crown Jewels
BBC One ● Friday 3 June @ 7:30pm
A documentary about the Crown Jewels, explaining which country each gemstone was stolen from. Clive Myrie presents.
Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts
Amazon Prime Video ● Saturday 4 June
A new documentary made with unprecedented access to archive footage from the Royal vault.
The Day I Met the Queen
BBC One ● Saturday 4 June @ 1:15pm
Aled Jones, John Craven, and Ainsley Harriot search for everyday people who have met the Queen. (I met the Queen once. You will be shocked to learn it did not change my life.)
Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen
BBC One ● Saturday 4 June @ 4:40pm
The story of Queen Elizabeth in her own words, featuring never-before-seen home movies.
The Coronation
BBC One ● Saturday 4 June @ 6pm
The Queen shares her memories of both her and her father’s coronations.
Platinum Jubilee: What a Weekend!
BBC Two ● Sunday 5 June @ 8pm
Kirsty Young presents a 90-minute highlight reel of the Jubilee Weekend just gone.
Counter Programming
Pistol
Disney+ ● Available Now
Danny Boyle’s biopic of The Sex Pistols, the band behind national anthem ‘God Save the Queen’.
Jurassic Park
Sky Showcase ● Saturday 4 June @ 6pm
Spielberg’s classic about dinosaurs gone amok. Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum star.
Film Choices
The Queen (2005)
Netflix & Amazon Prime ● Available Now
Helen Mirren won an Oscar for her portrayal of the Queen as cold and out of touch in the wake of Diana’s death. The film – written by Peter Morgan, essentially the first draft of his Netflix hit The Crown – has an interestingly anti-Diana angle within that, stopping just short of arguing the Queen shouldn’t have had to acknowledge her death.
Spencer (2021)
Amazon Prime ● Available Now
A biopic that suggests the Royal Family killed Diana long before she actually died. Kristen Stewart stars.
Hunger (2008)
Amazon Prime & BFI Player ● Available to Rent or Buy
Michael Fassbender and Liam Cunningham star in Steve McQueen’s debut feature about Bobby Sands’ hunger strike.
Pride (2014)
BBC Two ● Friday 3 June @ 10:25pm
In 1984 a group of lesbian and gay activists take on hardship from the conservative press and Thatcher’s government, and find unlikely allies in a group of Welsh miners.
Boxset Recommendations
The Crown
Netflix ● Available Now
Thematically appropriate for various reasons, Peter Morgan’s period drama charts the hollow inner lives of the Royal Family, arguing that the pressures of Monarchy have made them cold, unfeeling, and monstrous.
Prehistoric Planet
Apple TV+ ● Available Now
A visually stunning blend of science and spectacle, this natural history documentary from David Attenborough has an acute understanding of how and why dinosaurs capture the imagination.
What We Do in the Shadows
BBC iPlayer ● Available Now
The great thing about What We Do in the Shadows is the specific rhythms of its dialogue: the comic timing, the line delivery, the way a particular insult or exclamation is phrased. It’s a perfect showcase for Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Prosch – the show always feels like it’s written for them and their specific talents.
Severance
Apple TV+ ● Available Now
Employees at Lumon Industries have their memories bifurcated, unable to remember their home life at work and their work life at home. Mark Scout (Adam Scott) enters the elevator, full of regrets and anxieties and grieving for his wife; Mark S exits the elevator, no recollection of who he is the other 16 hours of the day, allowed no tangible connection to the outside, not even a surname.