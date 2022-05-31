Stars from the worlds of music, TV, stage, and sport will all combine for the three-stage, two-and-a-half hour event

The performers for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee performance have been confirmed, and they range from “pop stars to rock royalty to opera singers.”

Queen and Adam Lambert will deliver a unique performance to commemorate the Queen's 70 years on the throne at the BBC's Platinum Party At The Palace.

It will mark 20 years since guitarist Brian May performed ‘God Save The Queen’ on the roof of Buckingham Palace as part of a similar Golden Jubilee event in 2002.

The Platinum concert will feature three stages and 3D projections across the face of the palace.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who else is performing?

Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers and Andrea Bocelli will also play during the two-and-a-half-hour event on Saturday 4 June.

The line-up will also include Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, and George Ezra.

Sam Ryder, who recently smashed expectations to come in second place at the Eurovision Song Contest, will also perform live, while Sir Elton John will submit a pre-recorded performance.

Andrew Lloyd Webber will curate the final portion of the show, which will include a special appearance by Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as performances from the casts of The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King, and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

An artist’s impression of the stage outside Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Party at the Palace which will be shown live on BBC One (Image: BBC)

The evening will culminate with a performance by soul queen Diana Ross, making her first live appearance in the UK in 15 years.

The evening will also feature appearances from sports figures and stars of the stage and screen.

Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet, and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds will all make appearances.

Dance troupe and Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity will also make an appearance.

How can I get tickets?

The event will be attended by 22,000 individuals, with 10,000 tickets offered through a public ballot, and 7,500 reserved for key workers, military personnel, volunteers, and charity workers.

The public ballot opened on 24 February, and closed on 23 March.

The BBC says: “Ballot winners will be contacted directly by email in due course.”

Successful applicants will use a QR code to gain admission to the event on their mobile phone.

Along with their tickets, all guests are required to provide two kinds of identification, one of which must be photographic (such as a passport or photo driving licence) and the other of which must identify your current home address.

Ticket holders will be responsible for their own travel to Buckingham Palace and their own accommodation.

There will be no parking available, so guests are encouraged to take public transportation to the location.

How can I watch it on TV?

TV coverage of the event will be led by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp.

The Platinum Party At The Palace concert will be broadcast live on BBC One and Radio on Saturday 4 June from 7.30pm.

Screens broadcasting the concert and other Jubilee events will also be placed in The Mall and St James’s Park in London, Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and in Bute Park in Cardiff across the bank holiday weekend.

In London, screens broadcasting the BBC’s live feed will be placed down The Mall and in St James’s Park.

In Edinburgh, screens will be placed in Princes Street Gardens, with thousands able to host picnics and watch the celebrations with a backdrop of Edinburgh Castle and entertainment provided by the Royal Marines and local performers.

Bute Park, a Grade-I listed park in the heart of Cardiff’s city centre, is the venue for an afternoon of celebrations with families invited to enjoy the Jubilee pageant on a large screen along with entertainment from the bandstand.

The BBC is also offering local communities a special one-off TV licence dispensation so they can screen it on a big screen they organise themselves.