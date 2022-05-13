A special 90 minute performance of drama and music has been planned in celebration will take place at Windsor Castle

Thousands of performers from across the world, including famous faces, will come together to pay tribute to The Queen’s remarkable 70 years of service in a special theatrical event.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration event will take place In front of a live audience of 4000 over four evenings from 12 to 15 May, and the Sunday night celebration will be broadcast live on ITV.

So, what will happen during the celebration, which celebrities will be in attendance and how can you watch it?

Here’s what you need to know.

From ITV Studios, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on ITV and ITV Hub.

Why has the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration been planned?

The Platinum Jubilee celebration, which has been planned to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne, promises to be a spectacle like none other.

The theatrical celebration will see more than 500 horses and 1300 performers create a 90-minute piece of enthralling arena theatre.

It will include British and international actors and artists, musicians and international military displays from the Commonwealth, Europe and the Armed Forces, dancers and global equestrian displays.

Leading the narrative will be The Queen’s Players, a group of actors and artists especially brought together for the event.

Which celebrities are taking part in the celebration?

Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili and Tom Cruise lead an all-star cast of talent celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The celebration will feature guests including Adjoa Andoh, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant and Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Alan Titchmarsh, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald.

There will also be special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter, Katherine Jenkins.

What will happen during the celebration?

The event will include 1300 performers and 500 horses and is made up of four acts, each overseen by a different event host.

These hosts are confirmed to be Tom Cruise, Damian Lewis, Adjoa Andoh and Alan Titchmarsh.

The event will take viewers on a journey through history, from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I to the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, culminating in a grand finale.

Music during the celebration will be provided by a 75-piece orchestra which is made up of Tri-Service personnel and augmented with members of The National Symphony Orchestra.

The Musical Director is the multi-award winning composer, Debbie Wiseman, and the Principal Director for Music will be Lieutenant Colonel Jason Burcham RM.

What will happen during each of the four acts?

Dame Helen Mirren will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I, whilst a cast of ‘Queen’s Players’ will be introduced by a character called ‘The Herald’ played by Omid Djalili.

The Herald will take viewers through the time linking the four acts together, narrating and anchoring the stories and taking a lighter look at events through history.

Each act will reflect on key moments in history including Elizabeth I’s Tilbury Speech and James I and the Gunpowder Plot. The Commonwealth will also be celebrated as well as the four nations within the United Kingdom.

All of this will be interspersed with a number of military and equestrian displays from around the world including Azerbaijan, India, Oman, France, Norway, Switzerland and Trinidad and Tobago.

Where is the celebration taking place?

The celebration will take place in the private grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday 15 May.

Who will present the celebration broadcast on ITV?

ITV’s broadcast will be presented by Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham.

The hosts will be delivering the event to the nation from an on-site studio hub from outside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

We expect that the broadcast will also be available to watch via ITV Hub.

Will the Queen attend the celebration?

Her Majesty has been invited to attend the celebration, but it is not known if she will make an appearance.

It is, however, believed that there will be royal attendance on each night of the four day celebration.

Can I get tickets to the celebration?

There are a limited number of tickets remaining each night of the Queen’s Platinum Celebration which can be bought on the Platinum Jubilee celebration website .

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration on TV?

The celebration, which is being recorded live, will be broadcast on ITV between 8pm and 10.40pm on Sunday 15 May.