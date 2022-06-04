Big Jubilee Lunch 2022: when is Platinum Jubilee celebration, map and events near me

David and Victoria Beckham are hosting a special Big Jubilee Lunch for recipients of royal honours, which is set to be televised on BBC One

A special Platinum Jubilee 2022 themed version of The Big Lunch is being held as part of this weekend’s royal celebrations.

The Eden Project started The Big Lunch in 2009, and holds the event each year in June as part of an effort to encourage friendship and community.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Big Jubilee Lunch.

What is The Big Jubilee Lunch?

The Big Jubilee Lunch cake in a recent Jubilee Eastenders episode (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron))

The Big Lunch is a yearly event, organised by The Eden Project, which aims to bring neighbours and communities together to share a meal in June to encourage new friendships.

This year, a special Jubilee version is being held, with a number of street parties forming part of the event.

David and Victoria Beckham will be hosting a Big Jubilee Lunch attended by various MBEs and OBEs, including Saeed Atcha (who, at 22, was the youngest recipient of the MBE). Beckham was made an OBE in 2017 for services to fashion, while Beckham was made an OBE in 2003 for services to football.

Their special lunch will be televised as part of the Queen’s Pageant at the Palace.

How can I watch The Big Jubilee Lunch?

The Beckham’s Big Jubilee Lunch will air as part of the Platinum Pageant on BBC One on Sunday 5 June.

The Platinum Pageant is being staged between 1pm and 5pm, one big ostentatious military/celebrity spectacle.

How can I find a Big Jubilee Lunch near me?

The Eden Project has published an interactive map on their website. You can input your postcode and then find any local Jubilee lunch events near you.

Anyone planning a public event can add their details to the map to allow other people to find their event.

What else is happening as part of the Platinum Pageant?