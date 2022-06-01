Elton John has been seen in a wheelchair ahead of his Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert performance

Sir Elton John has been seen arriving at Germany’s Leipzig Airport in a wheelchair, days before his special performance for the Platinum Jubilee.

The 75-year-old musician had been in Germany for two of his shows on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which is due to run until the end of this year. However, Elton had to postpone some of his earlier European performances due to sickness and Covid-19.

With the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday 4 June, here is everything you need to know ahead of the star’s performance.

Elton John playing in Frankfurt (Pic:Getty)

What happened to Elton?

The Rocketman singer was pictured arriving at the airport on 27 May, on his way to fly home to Nice on the Cote d’Azur.

He was seen getting out of the car before being pushed by a staff member in a wheelchair and surrounded by security, decked out in his trademark Gucci tracksuit.

This is not the first time the star has been seen in a wheelchair - in 2019, Elton started using one after he sprained his ankle. At the time, the singer spoke out about his ailment when he was visiting the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy.

“Not even a sprained ankle could keep me away from seeing one of the most beautiful museums in the world,” Elton said.

Elton John's ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour’

Why did he postpone his tour?

Elton John embarked on his farewell tour in September 2018, with dates booked until July 2023.

The Your Song singer said that after nearly 60 years of touring and singing, he wants to spend more time with his family:

“I’ve been touring since I was 17 in the back of a van. I’ve had the most incredible life, I’ve been so lucky, and I have loved every minute of it. But I’ve had enough of that applause, and I really want…I want to do something else with the rest of my life.”

The singer has had to postpone the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour several times due to the pandemic and various ailments.

On 16 September 2021, Elton posted a statement to Twitter revealing the first postponement of the tour was due to a nasty fall at the end of a summer break, leading to the star undergoing surgery for his hip in January.

The star then tested positive for Covid-19 in January 2022 causing him to cancel his Dallas, Texas concerts.

Who is Elton performing with at Queen’s Platinum concert?

The Platinum Jubilee concert will take place on Saturday 4 June outside Buckingham Palace.

This weekend, Elton will be starring in a pre-recorded performance to celebrate the Queen’s 70 year anniversary alongside some of the other world’s biggest entertainers and guests.

The two-and-a-half-hour show will be opened by Queen featuring Adam Lambert, before audiences can see performances from Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Craig David, George Ezra and Andrea Bocelli.

Eurovision winner Sam Ryder will perform before finale act Diana Ross, who has not performed live for 15 years.

Celebrities such as Sir David Attenborough, David Beckham and Dame Julie Andrews will also feature.