Johnny Depp has performed live in the UK for the third night in a row, despite his continuing court struggle with Amber Heard in the United States.

On Monday (30 May) night, Depp performed at the Royal Albert Hall in west London with Jeff Beck, one day after surprising music lovers at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star collaborated live with Beck on a cover of John Lennon's ‘Isolation’; they released a recorded version of the track as a duo during lockdown in 2020.

Depp stayed on stage for a total of 20 minutes before returning for the encore, and repeated his guest appearance for Beck’s second night on the famed stage on 31 May,

They also covered ‘Little Wing’ by Jimi Hendrix, ‘What's Going On’ by Marvin Gaye, and ‘The Death and Resurrection Show’ by Killing Joke.

Beck introduced Depp as “someone who came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since”.

“We kept this quiet,” he added, “for obvious reasons”.

But will Depp be appearing at any more Jeff Beck shows, and how can you get tickets in the hopes he will show up?

Here is everything you need to know.

Will Depp appear at any more gigs?

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp stunned the audience at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, May 29, when he made a surprise appearance on stage at a show by guitar hero Jeff Beck.

Depp is no stranger to singing and playing the guitar. He has long dabbled in rock music and is a member of the supergroup Hollywood Vampires, which also includes Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.

The band was created in 2012, and takes its name from a legendary drinking club founded by Cooper in the 1970s that featured some of rock's biggest names.

The Hollywood Vampires were set to play a UK tour last year, but were forced to cancel owing to the pandemic.

Jeff Beck's European tour began over the weekend, and he will visit many more UK venues this week.

According to rumours, Depp will accompany the 77-year-old guitarist for the remainder of the tour, which means venues will likely beef up security as Depp and Heard followers are expected to show up.

Since he’s now appeared at three of three Jeff Beck concerts so far, we’d say the changes of more appearances are pretty high.

According to court reporter Chanley Shá Painter, who has been covering the Depp-Heard trial, a source close to Depp verified that he had forthcoming "planned business responsibilities," which she suspects could be the Beck tour.

The remained of the tour’s UK dates are as follows:

Thursday 2 June, Gateshead Sage

Friday 3 June, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 4 June, Manchester O2 Apollo

Monday 6 June, Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 7 June, York Barbican

When is the Depp-Heard verdict due?

The jury had heard the closing arguments in the US defamation lawsuit between actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard after six weeks of testimony, bringing the high-profile case that has dominated headlines to a close.

The final witnesses took the stand on Thursday 26 May, with British supermodel Kate Moss making a spectacular appearance via video link, saying that Depp had “never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs”.

There is no deadline for jurors to reach a verdict; however, we do know that it will not be before Tuesday 31 May, as they will not resume deliberations until then due to the US federal holiday of Memorial Day.

How can I see Depp?

To be in with a chance of catching Depp playing live, you’ll need to grab tickets to one of Jeff Beck’s upcoming tour dates.

You can do that through the musician’s official website, at jeffbeck.com/tour/.

Tickets are likely to be in more demand than ever as rumours regarding Depp’s appearance continue to swirl, and as mentioned, as a result of the predicted influx of Depp and Heard fans, venues are likely to step up security.